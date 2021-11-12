Rai fee outside the electricity bill from 2023

ROME – We will pay the Rai license fee with the electricity bill until next year. Then from 2023 it will be put out of the “improper burdens” of the energy costs that we have to pay every two months. The European Commission is asking us for it as a binding commitment to receive funds from the Recovery or Pnrr, National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

“The elimination of the obligation for” electricity “suppliers to collect charges unrelated to the electricity sector”, such as the Rai license fee, is one of Italy’s commitments to receive Next Generation Eu funds pursuant to of the “European Council implementing decision” which sets the objectives of the Italian NRP in the implementation calendar.

A spokesman for the European Commission confirms this to the Agi agency. Italy will therefore have to remove unrelated charges from the electricity bill “by the fourth quarter of 2022”. The objective falls under “measures to ensure the spread of competition in retail electricity markets”, but “this removal is part of a milestone on energy measures, which is different from milestone that covers, strictly speaking, the annual competition law 2021 “still under discussion.

The public TV license fee has been in the bill since 2017 by the will of the then Renzi government in an anti-evasion key, which progressively reduced the amount from 113.5 to 90 euros.