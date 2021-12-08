Rai fee, payment with the bulletin is back: since when

The fee in the bill has a tight deadline for Italians. Big news coming to Italy. Here are all the details

The Rai license fee is at the center of the many changes and changes that will affect the taxation of Italians from now to the next few years. Not only personal income tax and system of deductions with the arrival of the universal single check. The changes will also affect the Rai license fee, the tax imposed for the possession of a television set. The payment from 2016 takes place in electricity bill through 5 installments bimonthly of 18 euros each.

Canon, a probable return

The European Union, however, intervened by reminding Italy that the inclusion in a bill of improper charges, i.e. expenses that do not concern the object of the bill, do not comply with European standards. In particular, these are valid competition rules accepted by all Member States, and therefore, including Italy as well. The consequence of the European intervention was the farewell to the Rai license fee electricity bill from 2023.

The big news is that the bulletin could return. Before 2016, in fact, Italians complied with the tax on the possession of the television through a Postal. The latter arrived around the month of January in a single payment. In that period there was also a drop in the rent which dropped from 113 euros to the current 90. Italy must align itself with European standards by being part of the Union market but there are no regulations yet.

There is still no explicit provision that sanctions the farewell to the electricity bill and the return to the bill or, possibly, to payment in another way. Certainly, with a view to digitization and simplification for Italians there will be the opportunity to pay the fee online or through digital tools. The bulletin it may still be in vogue for older and less digitally minded people. However, there is the whole of 2022 to formalize the farewell to the bill and the new methods of payment of the fee.