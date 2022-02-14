Rai fee reimbursement, balance in the bill for some: who is entitled

News of the Rai fee for reimbursement, for certain citizens who reside in specific areas of Italy there is an adjustment of the amount spent during 2021, the reason.

Rai fee refund, some citizens will be able to benefit from an economic return on their bills. This is good news, but it will not affect everyone but only some residents of specific areas of Italy. These are taxpayers residing in the following regions:

Abruzzo;

Lazio;

Marche;

Umbria;

All of them will be able to enjoy a refund of the RAI fee, which can be obtained in the form of an adjustment already in the electricity bill which refers to the first quarter of 2022. The reason for all this is very specific.

And it concerns, going into more detail, all those who reside in the areas affected by the 2016 earthquake in the four regions indicated.

Rai fee refund, because this decision

Until 31 December 2020, the suspension of the payment of bills and the Rai license fee remained in force, but the reimbursement was extended, for certain cases in particular, even until the whole of 2021.

Except that, since the canon is included in the user of light, a misunderstanding had arisen. The same fee was not suspended in 2021, until the Revenue Agency had to intervene. Which has arranged for the balance in favor of those who, in the past year, paid the tax on the television.

And in all this it is good to remember that, from 2023, the license fee for the State Television will no longer appear within of the electricity bill. This is due to a motion presented by the European Union against Italy.

In fact, the fee entered in this way is deemed not to comply with the competition rules as it is an outlay that is completely unrelated to that which is the main user linked to the bill. The fact is that, in this way, tax evasion on the state TV tax had been heavily reduced. While now, in all probability, the number of those who will not pay will eventually increase for sure.