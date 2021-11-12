“Rai fee removed from the electricity bill by 2022”

The Rai license fee out of electricity bill. The European Union is asking for it, with the Commission calling on the Italian government to do this by 2022. Pena not to receive the funds of the Recovery or of National recovery and resilience plan (Pnrr). The Rai license fee, therefore, will remain hooked to electricity bills throughout the next year. The choice to include the fee in the electricity bill was made by Renzi government with the 2016 budget as an anti-evasion measure and came into force in 2017 (with the amount progressively reduced from 113.5 to 90 euros.). And after 5 years, therefore, it could go out from the improper burdens of electricity costs.

Improper burden

“The elimination of the obligation for suppliers” of electricity “to collect charges not related to the electricity sector”, such as the RAI license fee, is one of the commitments made by Italy to receive funds from the Next Generation Eu pursuant to of the “Council Implementing Decision” which sets the objectives of the Italian NRP in the implementation calendar. A spokesman for the European Commission told the AGI. Who said that Italy will have to remove unrelated charges from the electricity bill “by the fourth quarter of 2022”.

The target falls under ‘measures to ensure the spread of competition in retail electricity markets’, but’ this removal is part of a milestone on energy-related measures, which is different from those it covers, in strictly speaking, the annual competition law 2021 ”, still under discussion.