Rai fee, sting coming from the Revenue Agency: for whom

By January 31, 2022 it is necessary to settle the payment of the state tax to avoid a heavy penalty

The new year opens with many innovations and also many deadlines for taxpayers. Among these is the payment of the Rai license fee, the tax on possession of the appliance television. The tax arrives in the bill and it will be the same for 2022. However, there are cases in which the taxpayer is not in order and a sanction is therefore foreseen by the bodies in charge.

Canon, here is who risks the fine

In particular, the risk of the sanction concerns those who have not paid the fee in their bill but have preferred to pay for energy by deliberately using a hand-filled white bulletin in which they have not entered the amount of the Rai fee. For these people there is time until January 31, 2022 to comply. After this deadline, the Revenue Agency will be authorized to issue a fine that can go up to 600 euros.

The transition to the Agency is a duty on the part of the electricity operators. These companies, in fact, are required to communicate to theRevenue Agency users who have not paid the fee in the bill. Failure to communicate by the managers involves a penalty of 30 EUR for each single communication not made. The fines for non-regular users range from 200 to 600 euros including the maximum interest for the delay. It is also advisable for those who did not have the obligation to pay the fee in 2022 to check for any changes in this regard.

2022 will be the last year of the payment of the Rai license fee in the electricity bill. The European Commission, in fact, reported to Italy the contrast of this payment method with the rules governing the market between the Member States of the Union. Inserting a tax that has no connection with the subject of the bill itself means inserting an improper charge that conflicts with the competition rules of the European Union market.