Rai fee, stop charging the electricity bill

This is a decision that falls within the scope of the commitments made by the Italian government with the European Union in the PNRR, where the cancellation of the obligation for electricity sellers to “collect through the bills sums that are not directly correlated with energy “. And therefore, in the case of our country, the tax on the TV that weighs 9 euros a month for 10 months on the electricity accounts.

The Rai license fee it will remain in the electricity bill for the whole of 2022. Starting from 2023 it will have to disappear from the “improper charges” of energy costs and thus the obligation to pay it by debiting the invoices issued by the electricity companies will be removed.

On the basis of the agreements made by Italy with the PNRR, the Rai license fee will come out of the electricity bill from 2023. In fact, the European Union asks all member countries to respect the maxim transparency for ancillary costs on energy supply costs: energy suppliers cannot be required to collect charges not related to their own market sector, nor from consumers to pay in the same for a different service.

Italy will therefore have to eliminate the TV license from the “improper burdens” of energy costs if it wants to respect the commitments made for the NRP.

The measures to ensure the spread of competition in the retail electricity markets will come into force on 31 December 2022 at the latest. The Rai license fee will come out of the electricity bill in 2023: for another year we will have to continue to pay the tax that finances the state TV directly in the bill.

Rai fee in the bill, when it costs

Today the Rai fee weighs 9 euros per month for 10 months on the electricity accounts. Before the reform, it cost Italians 113 euros per year. The proposal to include it in the electricity bill was wanted by Renzi government in 2015 through the Stability Law to stop the tax evasion for public TV, which then few really paid.

In 2016, the 41% of families more. Ensuring an additional collection, compared to 2015, of over 420 million euros, with a reduction in tax evaders from 36% to 10%.

The obligation by charging the invoices issued by the electricity companies has made it possible to defeat the evasion that historically plagued the canon of public TV, but inflated the bills, making them appear more expensive than they really were, which is why the EU has repeatedly criticized Italy.