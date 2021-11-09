Business

Rai fee, stop charging the electricity bill

The Rai license fee it will remain in the electricity bill for the whole of 2022. Starting from 2023 it will have to disappear from the “improper charges” of energy costs and thus the obligation to pay it by debiting the invoices issued by the electricity companies will be removed.

This is a decision that falls within the scope of the commitments made by the Italian government with the European Union in the PNRR, where the cancellation of the obligation for electricity sellers to “collect through the bills sums that are not directly correlated with energy“. And therefore, in the case of our country, the tax on the TV that weighs 9 euros a month for 10 months on the electricity accounts.

