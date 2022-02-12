Rai fee, the balance arrives in the bill: the recipients

Notification of the Revenue Agency for a case in point of subscribers to the RAI license fee who will find the balance

News for the Rai license fee for a specific case of citizens. The Revenue Agency has announced that they will find in the bill an adjustment relating to the tax on the possession of the television for the year 2021. The intervention concerns some citizens, not all, residing in the regions Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche and Umbria.

Rai fee, to whom the balance arrives

Specifically, these are citizens residing in the territories that suffered the central Italy earthquake of 2016. For these subscribers, there was the Suspension of the Rai license fee and bills up to December 31, 2020. Only for some specific situations that concern certain citizens, the bills were suspended until the end of 2021, that is, until December 31st. However, this last suspension relating to last year did not concern the Rai rods that had to be paid.

However, the problem arose when the suspension of bills and not of the RAI license fee was extended to 2021. The Agency explained that in this case it is not possible to pay with i F24 models the amount due as the RAI fee in bills not received in 2021. According to the Agency, in fact, while suspending the bills, in 2021 the energy supplier companies should have invoiced the shares of the unsuspended RAI fee in 2021. In the absence of these invoices, the RAI fee for 2021 must not be paid with F24, the Agency clarified, but in balance always through the invoices of the energy companies.

The Revenue Agency intervenes

In particular, the aforementioned bills should be charged to the energy bill on a quarterly basis as required by the ministerial decree n.94 of 2016: “In cases where no sums are due for electricity consumption, the electricity company sends invoices to customers with debit of the installments of the fee at least once every four months. In any case, the electricity company sends the invoices to the customers with the debit of the installments of the rent due for the reference year, in time for the debit by the month of October. “

It should be remembered that 2022 will be the last year of the billing of the Rai license fee in the bill. There European Commission he reminded Italy that the presence of an improper charge such as the fee in the bill is contrary to the rules on competition. Action, in fact, conditions free competition because it is part of one billing an unrelated cost, i.e. improper, compared to the subject of the invoice itself. However, it is not yet clear how the Rai license fee will be paid from 2023.

After all, nothing was officialized. The position of the European Commission towards Italy. However, no formal act by the Italian institutions has yet been drawn up on the matter. There is also the hypothesis of a return to the postal bulletin sent home to all Rai subscribers at the beginning of each calendar year as was the case before 2016.