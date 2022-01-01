Rai fee, there is time until January 31, 2022 to request the exemption

Watch out for the exemption from the Rai fee as there are many who risk having to pay for it again. But for what reason? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

The new year it has now arrived and we all hope it will bring with it some good news, especially considering that we have been coming for two particularly complicated years due to Covid which, unfortunately, continues to have a negative impact on our lives. Because of this virus, on the other hand, we have had to change many of our habits, as evidenced by an increasingly massive use of the various instruments technological.

Undoubtedly, the television. In order to see the various channels, as is well known, you have to pay the Rai license fee, with many entitled to the relative exemption. At the same time, however, there is no shortage of bad news, as there are many who risk having to pay it back. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it

Exempt from the Rai Fee? You could go back to paying for it – everything you need to know

While the hypothesis of extend the payment of the fee to all electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, bad news arrives for many subjects entitled toexemption.

This is because they risk having to pay the fee again, but for what reason and above all under what circumstances? Well, in this context it must be remembered that in order to benefit from the relative exemption for the entire year 2022, it is necessary to submit a specific request by January 31st of the new year.

In the event that the request is presented between 1 February and 30 June of the reference year, the exemption is valid only for the semester from July to December 2022. It follows, therefore, that in the event that you do not submit a specific application, you lose the right to exemption and for this we must return to pay the Rai license fee.

Exempt from the Rai Fee? Here is who does not have to pay

A situation, the latter, which certainly cannot go unnoticed and for which we invite you to pay attention to the relative timing, in order to avoid unpleasant surprises. Going into the details, we remind you that they are entitled toexemption those who do not have any television in any of their homes where the electricity is active.

Individuals over 75 years of age are also entitled to the exemption, provided that their own and spouse’s annual income does not exceed a quota 8 thousand euros. In the latter case, we remind you, in order to be entitled to the exemption for the whole of 2022 it is necessary for the interested party to complete 75 years old by January 31, 2022.

If, on the other hand, he turns 75 between February 1st and July 31st, he will be entitled to the exemption only for the second half of 2022. diplomats and foreign military, consular officers and employees. Not only that, but also officials of international organizations and diplomatic agents.

Exempt from the Rai Fee, watch out for over 75: how it works

As already mentioned, people over 75 are also entitled to exemption from the Rai fee, provided they comply with certain income requirements. About the latter, it will be interesting to know that, based on what can be seen from the website of the Revenue Agency:

“If the conditions of exemption persist, the subjects who have submitted the substitute declaration can continue to benefit from the benefit also in subsequent years, without proceeding with the presentation of new ones statements“.

Then add: “If, on the other hand, the requirements attested in a previous substitute declaration are lost, for example because the expected income limit is exceeded, it is necessary submit the declaration of variation of the assumptions“.

Exempt from the RAI fee: here’s how to request it

Once we have seen who is entitled to the exemption from the Rai fee and the relative timing, let’s see together the procedures to follow in order to make a specific request. Well, interested parties must submit the appropriate form downloadable from the Revenue Agency website, across the web service accessible directly from the website of the Revenue Agency.

Alternatively, it is possible to contact authorized intermediaries or send a registered letter without an envelope to the address: Agenzia delle Entrate – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Canon TV Office – PO Box 22 – 10121 Turin. Or you can send the relevant request via certified e-mail to the address cp22.canonetv@postacertificata.rai.it, provided that the declaration is signed with a digital signature.