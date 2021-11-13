Business

Rai fee, when will it come out of the electricity bill? The news on direct debit – Corriere.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

The Rai fee will come out of the bill, but not before 2023. Only from that moment, in fact, if Italy decides to respect the commitments made with Europe through the Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), all improper burdens will have to disappear from energy costs , which also includes the television subscription fee, due as we know to the State by anyone who owns a television set.

The appointment for 2023

Inserted as an item in electricity users in 2016 by the Renzi government, with the (successful) intent of contrasting tax evasion of the tax, the Rai license fee should pack up the bills through the reform of the energy market (not later inserted, as planned in recent months, in the annual law on competition approved on November 4 by the Council of Ministers). If this is the case, from 2023 the Rai license fee will return to being an autonomously managed tax because, as the EU maintains, energy suppliers cannot be required to collect charges not related to their own market sector, nor therefore to consumers of pay a cost related to a different service in the same bill.


22 million Italians interested

The reference to the reform of the energy market is fundamental because it is the next step in the road map for the liberalization of services. In fact, the transition from the protected market (electricity and gas) to the free market planned for 2022 has been postponed by one year, also bringing with it the reform of the Rai license fee. So, again next year the 22 million Italians who declare they own at least one TV will find themselves in their bills for the 90 euros (spread in 10 installments) of the tax on the possession of equipment suitable for receiving television radio hearings.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

EU ready to raise GDP growth estimates. With 3 risks on the horizon

4 days ago

Ftse Mib: quiet before the storm. Unicredit or Intesa?

1 week ago

The single network hypothesis is back with Open Fiber. And Telecom raises its head

1 week ago

TV rights, Doxa research: “Half of Dazn subscribers ready to cancel their subscription in case of further problems”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button