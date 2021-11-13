Rai fee, when will it come out of the electricity bill? The news on direct debit – Corriere.it

The Rai fee will come out of the bill, but not before 2023. Only from that moment, in fact, if Italy decides to respect the commitments made with Europe through the Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), all improper burdens will have to disappear from energy costs , which also includes the television subscription fee, due as we know to the State by anyone who owns a television set.

The appointment for 2023 Inserted as an item in electricity users in 2016 by the Renzi government, with the (successful) intent of contrasting tax evasion of the tax, the Rai license fee should pack up the bills through the reform of the energy market (not later inserted, as planned in recent months, in the annual law on competition approved on November 4 by the Council of Ministers). If this is the case, from 2023 the Rai license fee will return to being an autonomously managed tax because, as the EU maintains, energy suppliers cannot be required to collect charges not related to their own market sector, nor therefore to consumers of pay a cost related to a different service in the same bill.



22 million Italians interested The reference to the reform of the energy market is fundamental because it is the next step in the road map for the liberalization of services. In fact, the transition from the protected market (electricity and gas) to the free market planned for 2022 has been postponed by one year, also bringing with it the reform of the Rai license fee. So, again next year the 22 million Italians who declare they own at least one TV will find themselves in their bills for the 90 euros (spread in 10 installments) of the tax on the possession of equipment suitable for receiving television radio hearings.

