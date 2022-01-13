RAI fee with the January bill, here is the first charge and deadlines

For the RAI fee with the January bill, here is the first charge. As well as all the 2022 deadlines for the TV ownership tax. The charges start from the current month after a two-month stop in November and December 2021 on the electricity bills of households resident in our country.

In detail, it must be said that the RAI fee with the bill of January 2022 can be avoided to pay, for the whole year, if one falls within the exemption cases. As explained step by step in this article. Otherwise, for the first 10 months of the current year, the TV subscription will be charged on the electricity bill it will be inevitable.

RAI fee with the January bill, here is the first charge and all the deadlines for 2022

In particular, the Rai license fee with the bill in 2022 will be paid in the same way as in 2021. That is, in 10 monthly installments of 9 euros from January to October. We are referring, of course, not to the special fee, but to the RAI season ticket for families and specifically for all residential houses where there is an active electrical user.

So, for this year everything is confirmed on the TV subscription. From the amount that is the same as in 2021 starting from the RAI license fee with the January bill. While the waited for exit of the tax from the bills of light are postponed to 2023. Although at the moment there is nothing certain about it.

How to avoid the first charge and all the deadlines for 2022 for the TV subscription

Having clarified the RAI fee with the January bill, let’s go back to the cases of exemption, and therefore on how to avoid the first charge for the TV subscription and all the deadlines for 2022, it is necessary to send the communication to the Tax Office on the appropriate form.

That is toRevenue Agency by next January 31 if there are no televisions in the house. Or, with another form that is always downloadable from the Revenue website, they can get the exemption as well over 75 low income. Otherwise, as mentioned, the RAI fee with the January bill will be inevitable.