Rai: hiring continues despite a debt of 317 million euros

Italy Today, page 18, by Claudio Plazzotta.

There Rai it is probably one of the few groups in Italy that, despite the pandemic and the economic crisis, continues to hire and increase personnel costs. As of 30 June 2021, in fact, as stated in the official interim consolidated financial statements, personnel costs in the first six months of 2021 increased to 524.8 million euros (+ 2.3%) for a total of 12,711 employees ( 12,677 as of June 30, 2020). 2,029 journalists work in viale Mazzini and its surroundings (there were 1,838 as of June 30, 2020), 7,846 employees (7,910), 1,568 middle managers (1,606), 836 workers (888), 313 managers (319) and 119 orchestral members (116).

Despite this boulder of labor costs of over one billion euros per year on which no administration is ever able to affect, the group Rai however, the first half of 2021 closed with the accounts quite in order: net profit of 9.7 million euros (4.8 million in June 2020), net financial position back under control at -317.3 million euros (it was at – 606.4 million as of December 31, 2020, after the -275.9 million of June 30, 2020) and recovering revenues after the horrible 2020 year.

The revenue Rai from January to June 2021 they amounted to 1.36 billion euros (+ 9.1%), and are made up of 923.6 million euros deriving from the license fee (+ 6.1% thanks to regulatory measures that came into force on the 1st January 2021), and then 359.6 million from advertising revenues (+ 29.3%) and 76 million from other revenues (-22%). The fee, therefore, is worth 67.9% of viale Mazzini’s revenues (it was 69.9% in the first half of 2020), advertising 26.5% (22.3%) and other revenues 5.6 % (7.8%).

Pausing for a moment on advertising, it should be remembered that in June 2021 there were European football championships transmitted by the Rai, which therefore enjoyed a positive effect compared to 2020 depressed by the pandemic, especially in the first half of the year. The bulk of commercial revenue comes from the three generalist channels, in which revenue from promotions, sponsorships and branded content take on an ever greater weight.

