Rai journalists strike, how the schedules change: which programs do not go on air

The strike of journalists scheduled for today, December 29, has its effect with the inevitable repercussions for the Rai programming. The mobilization was called by Usigrai against “the linear cuts in public service information, decided by top management”. A particularly heated climate after the cancellation of the third evening edition of Tgr he was born in sports news of the night. Above all, the daytime appointments are skipped, the day opened for the network directed by Stefano Coletta without “One morning“, In its place a replica of the transmission led by Monica Giandotti and Marco Frittella.

Adjust the broadcast for “Italian stories”With the advance in the schedule at 9, fifty minutes before the standard programming. They will not even air “Today is another day“Conducted by Serena Bortone And “Live Life” driven by Alberto Matano, the latter will find the spectators of the first network directly on Monday 3 January 2022. Since there is no journalistic staff, the appointment with “E ‘semper mezzogiorno” of Antonella Clerici. Tg1 will also be broadcast in reduced form due to the abstention of journalists from work.

In the afternoon, space for the film “Aladdin“With Will Smith and to follow theas a replica of the “Tale e Quali Show” tournament, the line will then pass to “L’Eredità” and “I Soliti Ignoti”, regularly broadcast. “Tomorrow (today, ed) the journalists and journalists of RAI, of the network newspapers, will be on strike. There remain the linear cuts to public service information, decided by the top management, without an industrial plan, without a project and without any comparison. The CEO who canceled editions of the news programs of the Tgr and Sport, with the justification of the plays, only a month ago he told the Supervisory Commission that the public service does not pursue share as the only success parameter. We are calling for this summit stop the logic of cuts and start a serious and fair confrontation with the trade unions“, he has declared Daniele Macheda, secretary of Usigrai.

“The method to be followed must be to attack waste instead of reducing the service to citizens. Save on overpaid tenders and contracts and enhance internal staff. The service contract will have to be renewed next year and only an industrial and editorial plan resulting from full and real consultation with the social partners will be able to guarantee its implementation in the interest of the country ”, concluded Macheda.