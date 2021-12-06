RAI license 2022, the time for exemption is tight: here’s how

The deadlines for sending the declaration for the exemption for the RAI fee are short. Here’s what to present and how to submit to the Revenue Agency.

The RAI license fee it is now a tax that practically everyone pays. It has been included in the electricity bill since 2016. Hence, you pay every time the invoice arrives from the reference manager. But there may be situations where this is possible shirk upon payment.

To ask for exemption, however, you have to do it quickly. The deadline for sending the substitute declaration of exemption to the Revenue Agency is approaching. As we all know, the user must prove that, despite the electricity contract, has no television available.

The only way forward is that of a self-declaration, specifically panel A. In this declaration it must be stated that there is no TV available. Let’s see until when the declaration can be sent and how to do it.

RAI license fee: how to apply for exemption?

In this case, you have to pay attention to the times. If the declaration is sent by January 31st there is an exemption for the entire tax period. The situation is different if the question is sent between February 1st and the June 30th. In this case, the exemption will start from the second half of the year. For 2022, the exemption will be for all the year if the declaration is sent by January 31st. Later, however, you will have an exemption from July to December. While with a statement sent after the 30 June 2022, as reported by the site invest today, you will have the exemption from 2023.

Therefore, the substitutive declaration for the exemption can be sent in various ways. The first is when the taxpayer logs in via the site of the Revenue Agency. This step can also be left to a intermediary. Another way is there PEC, certified e-mail, with digital signature to the following address [email protected]. Ultimately there is always the paper form. This must be sent toTV License Office – c.p22 Turin –. By registered letter without envelope and with a copy of an identity document.

The only precaution is to re-apply annually. This is because, the self-declaration, has annual expiry. To have the exemption it is always necessary to make the reference declaration.