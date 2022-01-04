RAI license 2022 what you can do to not pay it

In possession of certain requirements and in some specific cases, it is possible not to pay the Rai license fee. Here are which ones

Nothing changes, for this year, for the exemptions on the Rai license fee. Indeed, any taxpayer who meets certain requirements can submit a self-declaration to avoid the charge of the fee in the electricity bill, communicating that you are entitled to exemption from the payment of the fee. As stated on the Revenue Agency website, “Holders of an electric utility for residential domestic use can declare that in none of the homes where the electric utility in their name is activated is there a TV set either of their own or of a member of their personal family, by submitting the substitutive declaration with the appropriate form “. For 2022, those who are entitled to the exemption must necessarily resubmit the appropriate application.

The self-declaration form must be submitted directly by the taxpayer through the web application available on the website of the Revenue Agency. Alternatively, it can be sent by registered mail without an envelope, to the address: “Revenue Agency – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Canone TV Office – PO Box 22 – 10121 Turin”. The declaration must be submitted by January 31st to receive the exemption from the obligation to pay for the whole year. If the exemption declaration is sent between February 1st and June 30th, you are only exempted from the obligation to pay for the second semester of the same year.

Elderly people with low incomes, or those who have reached 75 years of age in case of income not exceeding 8,000 euros, can apply for exemption. Disabled civilians staying in a retirement home are also exempt; soldiers of the Italian Armed Forces: military hospitals, Soldiers’ homes and meeting rooms for the military of the Armed Forces; foreign nationals belonging to the NATO Forces; diplomatic and consular agents.

Exemptions and Risks

For those who do not pay the rai fee, quite high economic sanctions are foreseen. After the necessary investigations by the Guardia di Finanza, taxpayers who have not paid the fee may incur penalties up to 6 times the amount of the tax, so as to pay 540 euros, plus arrears and interest. The penalty provided for by the criminal code for the crime of false ideology committed by the private individual is two years. The economic sanction ranges from two hundred to six hundred euros, in addition to the obligation to pay all arrears plus interest.

It is the Revenue Agency that has the task of verifying who evades the payment and then proceed to collect the missing amount afterwards. The tax agency has the task of requesting the debts of the Rai license fee within ten years at the latest, by cross-referencing the data available in the banks and the users in the name of the tax evaders to confirm who has declared the falsehood. Controls can be carried out on a random basis or in the event that doubts arise as to the veracity of the self-declarations. The access of the Guardia di Finanza in private homes can only take place under certain guarantee conditions of the taxpayer and only if there is an authorization from the public prosecutor.