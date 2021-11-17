RAI license abandons our bills! But not in 2022 ...

Following some analyzes by Europe, it was decided that the RAI license fee should be removed from the bills as soon as possible. However, it appears that this change will not be made as soon as it seems.

It sure is one bombshell for anyone not interested in watching the television. Let’s say it has always been an obligation on the part of the government to make us pay the RAI license fee, especially for those who had no intention of to do it from the beginning.

But, listen, listen, this new one news it could be the salvation for many Italian citizens. There is, indeed, some possibility that the RAI license fee can be permanently removed from our bills. Before celebrating, however, let’s try to understand the reasons of this decision.

The reasons for the removal

First of all, remember that the inclusion of the fee in the bill, legislation dating back to 2017, it was not one law passed by chance. In fact, the 22 December 2016 by the Renzi government with the aim of fighting thetax evasion. In this way they were able to track down, in total, well 5.6 million scammers. Moreover, the share of the RAI license fee had been reduced by 113.5 euros per month a 90 euros to be paid in 10 installments instead of from 9 as had been decided at the beginning.

However, and how it had been anticipated this summer, we won’t have to worry anymore: it will be enabled by electricity bill, even if not immediately. We will have to wait for the 2023 before that happens, so we will be forced to pay it well next year. There European Commission he wanted to make this decision regarding the fact that the RAI license fee was not useful for accessing the funds Next Generation EU linked entirely to National recovery and resilience plan, commonly abbreviated with the acronym Pnrr.

However, we are not aware of any others special changes in this regard, if not that, starting from the beginning 2023, will no longer be present in any electricity bill. But the news continues, because it seems that before that time comes, it is possible that the payment can also be extended to those who use a common smartphone.

It is, however, one hypothesis unconfirmed and that could easily be untrue, so it’s not worth coming to to hasty conclusions immediately. For the moment let’s get informed better on the issue of RAI license fee and let’s try to understand, therefore, how the situation afterwards.

Also because we are still in the early days of this story and therefore we cannot know which ones changes will be made and how much weather it will take before these come into effect changes. But it is undeniable that there were many who they waited news about it, and the motivation is discounted: not everybody they watch TV at the bottom.