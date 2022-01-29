The television tax, called in a generic and improper way Rai license fee it has undergone over the decades more than a few changes which in some cases did not contribute to the “popularity”, in a positive sense, of this particular tax, which still struggles to be “accepted” by the Italian population which has always shown a certain ostracism.

The reasons are linked to the very nature of the tax (which is such, and not a fee), both because it is not calculated on the basis of the user but simply considering the presence of a device capable of displaying audiovisual signals in a generic way, and in relation to the amount.

RAI license, absurd news for everyone: this is how much you will pay

In fact, the Rai license fee costs 90 euros per year, a figure that since 2016 has been paid “automatically” with the electricity bill, in 10 installments of 9 euros each, and the choice to associate it with the supply of electricity is was the direct consequence of a deep shortfall in the state coffers: since it is a real tax, the choice decided by the government has in fact made the tax even less appreciated by the population.

Over the several years rumors they feared the hypothesis of a return to the usual bulletin of the Rai license fee, or a complete elimination, even if the Rai CEO Carlo Fuortes pointed out that the amount requested from citizenship is among the lowest in Europe (in France appears to be almost double), and which is still taxed by almost 20% by the state.

Almost certainly starting from 2023 the Fee will undergo a new modification, to align itself with European regulations that do not provide for the association of the television tax in the bill, but it will probably return to the postal bulletin, with the possibility of paying through other telematic systems, with a strengthening of checks and possible penalties in the event of non-payment. There are still no official communications from the executive on the matter, but given the words of the CEO of Rai, an increase, albeit significant, of the annual amount is absolutely not excluded.