Rai license, do you have to pay it even if the TV is broken? What the law says

Rai license fee, many citizens ask themselves if it is necessary to pay it even if the television is broken. Let’s see in detail what the law says.

More and more Italian citizens are asking themselves in this period whether it is mandatory to pay the Rai license fee even in cases where our television lies buried in the cellar.

Certainly, the ownership tax introduced in Italy with the birth of television, has always created controversy in this regard. Is it fair to pay regardless for a service that you don’t necessarily use? According to the Italian state, yes. And it is also the only one to keep the public service independent of advertising.

Rai fee, must be paid even if the television is not used

And the Rai subscription must also be paid in case where the television we have in the house is not used. In this sense, in fact, it is not important that it is not connected to a decoder or to an electric current. You just need to own it and the state ownership tax is triggered. However, in the event that the device in question is broken and not working, the taxpayer he is no longer required to pay this tax.

At that point, however, the citizen must remember to take an essential step to exempt himself from payment. Indeed, it is necessary to present a specific request to the Revenue Agency. A declaration of non-detention must be submitted. This must be presented by the latest date of January 31stand allows you to avoid payment.

Those who have arrived too late at this deadline can take advantage of the second, scheduled for June 30th. In this case, however, if the requirements are met and the application is accepted, you will be exempted from paying the fee only starting from the second semester.

Rai fee, how the exemption for over 75 works

Even those over the age of 75 and can demonstrate a very low income, is exempted from paying the fee. But even in this case, it is necessary to send the same communication to the taxman. To access this exemption, in the first place it is essential to have completed the seventy-fifth year of age. As for the income limits, this must be less than the figure of 8 thousand euros.

Naturally, the one declared the previous year is always taken into consideration. And this means that you are applying for exemption in 2022, iThe income that will be taken into consideration will be that of 2021. Also in this case there are two dates for applying. If you submit it by January 30, 2022 and meet the requirements, you will be exempt from paying the fee for the whole year.

What happens if the application is submitted on June 30th?

If, on the other hand, the application is submitted on June 30th, you will be exempt from payment only starting from the second semester. This last date can of course be used when you turn 75 years of age after January and therefore June is simply the earliest date to do so. The application, when accepted, it will also remain valid for subsequent years.

However, if subsequently, the declared income rises and exceeds the levels that were allowed for the exemption, it will be the duty of the taxpayer to forward the communication to the Revenue Agency.