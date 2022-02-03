Rai license, everything changes again: the government’s decision arrives. There will be news regarding the payment of the tax on state TV

The payment of the fee could come out of the bills as early as the next few weeks. A return to the past wanted by the government and which could become effective soon.

In January we had to pay the installment of the Rai license fee, after the stop of the last two months (for the 10 installments in the year). As has been the case since July 2016, the tax must be paid through the electricity bill and is automatic. However, this scheme could be modified shortly by the Government, with a substantial return to the past.

Within the Competition Decree there should be notes relating to the payment of the tax for state TV. We should move towards a definitive cancellation from the default tax on electricity and go back to being unbundled. This decision should be the result of Italy’s accession to the European PNRR program. The institutions of the European Union have in fact asked our country for maximum transparency on the payment of all the additional components of domestic energy.

Rai license fee, the government’s new choice: it will no longer be included in the electricity bill

This change, however, should not concern the current year but will most likely be effective from 2023, at least of sensational twists. The reform approved in 2015 by the Renzi government characterized the payment of the rent in these 6 years. With the inclusion in the electricity bills the cost was reduced to 90 euros, respect to 117 euros previous. A clear way to combat tax evaders who did not comply with the mandatory tax. In addition there is the possibility, as always, to spread the balance in 10 installments, lightening its scope.

The executive is still looking for a new method for carrying out the RAI license fee. Obviously the tax would not be canceled but simply borrowed with new payment possibilities. All this in order not to go back to the evasion problems that have always characterized our country, especially for this single situation. A choice could certainly be approved “technological”To simplify the discussion, without going through inclusion in the bill. In the coming weeks, institutional communications are expected on the matter.