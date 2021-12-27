Rai license fee, 2022 exemption: pay attention to deadlines

The request for exemption from the payment of the Rai license fee for 2022 will have to meet specific deadlines. The risk is to have to pay the subscription and lose a lot of money.

To obtain the exemption from payment of the Rai license fee the Substitutive Declaration must be presented. In this way it will be possible to certify the absence of a television in one’s home while having an electric utility. The Revenue Agency assumes that in every family there is at least one audio visual device and consequently inserts the amount of the TV subscription in the electricity bill unless a previous communication is sent. Beware, however, the statement it is valid for one year and, therefore, it will have to be forwarded again in 2022 or you risk having to pay the subscription even if you don’t have televisions at home.

Timetable for submitting the request for exemption from the Rai 2022 Fee

Citizens who do not have a television will have to send the Substitutive Declaration to the tax authorities by January 31, 2022. Returning to the deadlines, you will be able to take full advantage of the facility, for all twelve months of the new year. If you exceed this date but you are able to forward the Declaration to the Revenue Agency by on June 30, 2022 it will also be possible to take advantage of the exemption from payment of the Rai license fee but only for the second semester of the year.

How to proceed with forwarding

It is good to know immediately how to forward the Substitutive Declaration in order not to miss an opportunity and a lot of money. The most practical way is the telematic one by accessing to the portal of the Revenue Agency and entering the dedicated section. We remind you that access to the site is only possible if you have a digital identity in the form of SPID, Electronic Identity Card or Service Card.

Alternatively, you can request help from authorized intermediaries to complete the procedure. A third option to consider, then, is sending by post of the paper format of the Declaration by registered letter with return receipt. Finally, we remind you that to obtain the exemption from the Rai 2022 license fee, it is possible to forward the documentation via PEC, Certified e-mail only if you have a digital signature.

Others exempt from payment

We conclude with a list of all those who are exempt from the payment of the Rai license fee as well as to those who do not own a television. The list includes citizens over the age of 75 years and income of less than 8 thousand euros, the soldiers of the Italian Armed Forces, diplomatic and consular agents, soldiers of foreign citizenship belonging to the NATO Forces and retailers and shop owners who repair television sets.