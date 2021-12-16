RAI license fee change also on the bill: here is what changes and how it will be paid

As foreseen by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan set by the Draghi Government, 2022 will be the last year in which the rent will be paid in the bill

With the end of next year, the methods that have allowed us to pay this popular national donation cease to transit on the utility vehicle.. A real revolution that closes an era. And it brings peace of mind to those who do not use the state service and have always seen this taxation as a violation of the tacit agreements between the parties.

Decisive was the entry into force of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan adopted by the top government. This comes into force in transposition of the European directives for access to credit granted to the countries of the Community in response to the serious economic crisis caused by the global pandemic.

However, if the taxpayer feels less pressured, perceiving the electricity bill as lighter, they are less satisfied at RAI. Where the economic accounts have never been the rosiest. And now, given the prospects, they could face a substantial deterioration.

The fee will no longer be the bugbear of our users

Renzi himself decided to set up the mode currently in progress, making a decision that was perhaps necessary but absolutely unpopular. It was back in 2016 and for a good five years, except for the unheard six citizens, the issue had never been taken in hand. The fee, passing through the bills, had been adjusted from € 113 to € 90.

The very first goal achieved was to reduce the tax evaders gap. And contribute substantially to replenish the shaky scales of state TV. However, all this had not been enough to fuel a decidedly expensive company. Which, however, compared to the complete European panorama has on its side a request for thesubscription which is among the cheapest.

And therefore fortunately for the CEO of Rai, Carlo Fuortes, it is very plausible that we will return to the old and dear bulletin with causal, to be fulfilled within the foreseen terms, with the appropriate solutions. Nothing has yet been said about the amounts, which could undergo a modification.