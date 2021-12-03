Rai license fee, € 600 fine: here’s who’s in big risk

The RAI fee is a tribute that no one likes but its non-payment can cost you very dearly if you try to evade it.

There are some categories of users who do not have to pay the RAI fee but there is also the risk of being fined up to 600 euros if they pretend to belong to these categories.

The Rai canon is a cross for many Italians who link it to the national broadcaster. But, unlike what is thought, not all the money that is asked of us with every electricity bill ends up in the coffers of Rai and indeed a part that is equivalent to about 25% is retained by the Revenue Agency and feeds some National funds.

But this awareness has not improved the relationship of Italians with the canon. However, if you have tried not to pay it by declaring that you belong to one of the categories that are considered examples, you should know that checks are taking place and that you risk being fined or imprisoned.

Rai fee, for those who do not have the right to exemption there is also prison

The fee, which we all find in the electricity bill after the reform wanted by the Renzi government, costs each user 90 euros a year. However, there are some categories that they have right to exemption. With the current legislation, i diplomats ei military foreigners, people who have accomplished 65 years old and have an income of less than 8 thousand euros per year and those who are in a position to have a residential electricity user but does not have a television.

But if it is easy to control those belonging to the category of diplomats and foreign military, in other cases to obtain the exemption it is necessary to make a request and sign some documents.

Documents that someone may have thought they wanted falsify perhaps declaring that they do not have a system suitable for receiving radio and television signals at home. However, the Guardia di Finanza is carrying out a series of checks and in the event that irregularities are discovered there is a risk of having to pay 6 times the total amount of the rent thus passing from 90 euros to 540 euros plus interest and arrears.

Having then made untrue statements, there is also the possibility of being fouled two years in prison for false ideology. Although the fee may not like it, because maybe the programming on Rai is not of interest, 90 euros are much more affordable than 540 euros and certainly less annoying than having to defend themselves against an accusation in court.