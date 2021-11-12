Rai license fee, farewell charge on the electricity bill: the novelty in 2023

From 2023 we will no longer pay the Rai license fee on the electricity bill. To confirm the rumors that emerged in recent months, a source from the European Commission to the Agi, who had previously put pressure on the Government in the context of the PNRR, has already thought about it.

This means the tax on the possession of audiovisual equipment it will be included among the “improper charges” of electricity costs only for 2022 invoices, while from 2023 payments will be made again through the classic bulletins.

Italy had made a commitment with the European Union to “remove the obligation for suppliers to collect charges unrelated to the electricity sector“. The spokesman explained that the goal falls between”measures to ensure the diffusion of competition in retail electricity markets, and such removal is part of a milestone related to energy measures, which is different from the milestone that covers, strictly speaking, the annual law on energy competition 2021“.

Posted in the bill by the Renzi government in 2017, in order to reduce tax evasion, the amount of the Rai license fee was reduced from 113.5 to 90 euros per year. In 2022 we will always pay 90 Euros of the Rai license fee, despite the requests for an increase from the CEO of Rai which arrived at the hearing in the Chamber, when he defined the tax as “incongruous and uncertain”.