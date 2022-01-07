Rai license fee, in how many bills we will pay it in the course of 2022

How many times will we pay the Rai license fee over the course of 2022? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

For a few days now we have said goodbye to 2021 to welcome the 2022. A particularly awaited new year, which will hopefully bring positive news with it. This especially considering that we have been arriving for two very complicated years due to Covid. The latter, on the other hand, continues to have a negative impact on our lives, with more and more families struggling with a difficult management of finances personal. If you then add the increase in prices, then being able to cope with the various expenses is increasingly complicated.

On the other hand, there are several times in which we find ourselves having to put our hand to the wallet, in order to to pay the various goods and services of our interest. Among these is undoubtedly the Rai license fee which also in the course of 2022 will be paid by direct debit on the bill electricity. Well, in this context a question spontaneously arises: how many times will we pay the Rai license fee in the year that has just begun? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Rai license fee, how many times will we pay it in 2022: all you need to know

While the hypothesis of extend the payment of the fee to all electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, many are wondering how many times we will have to pay this tax in the bill in 2022. Unlike what was hypothesized, in fact, even during the year that has just begun, the payment of the Rai fee will be charged directly to the invoice of theelectric energy, through mini installments.

The amount will always be equal to 90 euros which will be spread during the first ten months of the year, or from January to October 2022. As regards the number of installments, however, it will be equal to ten installments of 9 euros one if billing is monthly. It follows, therefore, that the Rai license fee will be debited through five installments, in the event that the billing of the bill is bimonthly. In this case, of course, the amount to be paid will be 18 euros every two months.

Waiting to find out if the government will decide to implement or not the changes regarding the payment methods and amount of the RAI fee in view, already, of 2023; it will be interesting to know that even in 2022 there are many subjects who can benefit from theexemption from the payment of the tax in question. The latter, in fact, it is good to remember, it is a possession tax and for this reason it must not be paid in the event that do not have televisions in the house.

However, the exemption does not take place automatically and the interested parties must send a specific self-certification to the Revenue Agency every year. Precisely in this context, therefore, it must be remembered that in order to benefit from the relative exemption for the entire year 2022, it is necessary to submit a specific request by January 31st of the year just started.

In the event that the request is presented between 1 February and 30 June, however, the exemption will only be valid during the semester from July to December 2022. It is therefore possible to deduce that in the event that you present a specific request, yes loses the right to exemption from the RAI fee and has to go back to paying it. In addition to those who do not have television sets at home, we also remind you that people over 75 years of age with an annual income of their own and of their spouse not exceeding 8 thousand euros gross per year.