Rai license fee, what changes in 2022: bill, exemption

Rai license fee, what changes in 2022? The (compulsory) subscription for those who receive the television signal at home remains in the electricity bill until the end of this year, which is already high on its own. Then, from 2023, it will be separated to respond to an explicit request from Europe. But perhaps, and absurdly, the real novelty of the Rai 2022 fee is that nothing changes with regards to tablets and smartphones, we read on laleggepertutti.it. In fact, in Parliament, the proposal made at the end of 2021 to charge the tax not only to the owners of a television but also to the owners of an electronic device that allows you to watch programs via the Internet has failed. Does this mean, therefore, that nothing needs to be done regarding the Rai 2022 fee? Not really. Anyone who has so far benefited from the exemption from paying the tax will have to submit a new request: the application, in fact, must be submitted every year. And, possibly, as soon as possible, that is by the end of January so that the exemption covers the whole year. Otherwise, if the request arrives:

– from 1st February to 30th June: the exemption only covers the second semester;

– from 1 July to 31 January: the exemption covers only the following year.

In other words: those who know they do not have to pay the TV license must renew the exemption request by 31 January so that it is valid for the whole year. They are entitled to:

– citizens who have electricity but do not have any television sets at home;

– those who have reached the age of 75 and have an annual income not exceeding 8,000 euros;

– foreign diplomats and military personnel.

The request, in the form of self-certification, must be sent to the Revenue Agency:

– electronically, by connecting to the Inland Revenue website (Agenziaentrate.gov.it, Information Sheets and Services section – Facilitations – TV Fee – Exemption cases);

– by registered letter, attaching a copy of an identity document, to the Revenue Agency – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Canone TV Office – PO Box 22 – 10121 Turin.

Those who have so far paid the famous 90 euros in their electricity bill diluted in ten installments of 9 euros each between January and October will continue to pay the television subscription in the same way. Alternatively, you can pay it:

– with model F24;

– by charging the pension.

In the first case, the use of the F24 model is foreseen:

in the event that no family member is the owner of a domestic-residential electric user;

for those who have a supply of electricity from a network that is not interconnected with the national infrastructure.

On the other hand, those wishing to pay the Rai license fee by means of a retirement charge, can only do so:

– upon request to the pension institution by 15 November of the year preceding the one pertaining to the tax;

– in the year preceding the one in which the request is sent, he / she had a pension income not exceeding 18,000 euros.

From 2023, there will be real change: the fee will be paid again independently, outside the electricity bill. This is the condition that the European Commission has placed on the Italian government to be able to receive funds from the NRP, that is the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The reason? Simple: it is not possible to ask a private company operating in the energy sector to collect a tax on behalf of the State that has nothing to do with its sector of activity.

We will therefore return to the old system. And someone fears that there will be a new surge of tax evaders of the Rai fee when there will no longer be the link with the bill of an indispensable user in a home (so far, in fact, that of electricity). Risk that, on closer inspection, is already running today. Just think of those who follow series and TV broadcasts via the Internet, also thanks to the Rai Play service that Rai itself, very generously, has made available free of charge to those with an Internet connection.

That the habits of viewers are changing with the new television subscriptions is a concrete fact, as is the fact of being able to do without the TV license even increasing the quality and satisfaction of what you watch. We talked about it in the article How not to pay the Rai license (while continuing to watch TV).