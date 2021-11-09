The RAI license fee should come out of bill, based on the agreements made by Italy with PNRR (Recovery plan and resilience), in theory from 2023. For the whole of 2022, therefore, nothing will change: we will have to continue to pay the fee directly into the bill.

From 2023, however, the discussion on the RAI fee should be closed, which since 2016 has been included as an item in electricity users by the Renzi government to counteract thetax evasion of the tax.

Several times it has been spoken of as a improper burden (and it is not even the only one on the bill), and it seems that finally – with the help of Europe – a change is on the horizon.

RAI license not included in the bill from 2023

The newspaper gives advances to the fate of the RAI license fee Italy today. The news comes directly from the European Commission:

“The Council’s implementing decision on the Italian recovery and resilience plan includes measures to ensure the spread of competition in the retail electricity markets.”

One of the consequences is that energy suppliers will not be able to collect charges not related to the electricity sector: this is why the RAI fee will be excluded from the bill. But in addition to the commitments made with Europe through the PNRR, the outflow of the fee from electricity users must be included in the broader reform of the energy market, and not through the law on competition (the 2021 Bill was approved on November 4 by Cabinet).

Families pay the RAI fee in the bill since 2016, when the then Renzi government took this decision to try to combat tax evasion of the tax. The goal was achieved, given that that year 420 million more were collected than in 2015, with a reduction in tax evaders from 36 to 10%. It is clear, however, that the fee, inserted in the bill, increases the cost.

RAI license not included in the bill but on smartphones and tablets?

A new way will therefore have to be found to pay the RAI license fee and at the same time contain tax evasion of the tax. The CEO of RAI Carlo Fuortes, in the hearing in the Supervisory Committee on 12 October, he also raised another question: investments are at risk if a guarantee of resources is not given.

To remedy this hole in resources, the CEO of RAI has advanced four proposals:

the full recognition of the fee resources, without deductions of 110 million euros and financing the Fund for pluralism with other resources;

cancel the concession tax on the ordinary fee;

8% advertising crowd limit for each segment;

extend the fee to multimedia devices, including mobile phones, PCs and tablets.

We’ll see if one of the proposals goes through.