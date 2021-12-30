Rai license, out of the bill in 2023: is this the definitive answer?

The Rai license fee is an improper charge and consequently, starting from 2023, it will no longer be in the bill. Is this the final picture or will we see other second thoughts?

Rai license fee in the bill Yes or no? The push and pull on the tax has been going on for a long time and every taxpayer is now struggling to pay attention to communications and subsequent second thoughts. The problem arises from the European Union directive according to which bills should only be included the relevant charges. In the electricity bill, therefore, it is not allowed to enter the amount of the fee for the subscription to the State TV. This is why Italy will have to necessarily adapt to the legislation albeit in a longer time frame. For 2022, in fact, we will continue to find the Rai Canon in the bill but in 2023 we will see a separation of the amount due.

Rai license, the turning point in 2023

A long history accompanies the decision to include the Rai license fee in the electricity bill. The choice was made after having ascertained the large number of tax evaders who despite having a television – or more than one – had never paid the tax. In 2016, the Renzi government introduced the charge in the bill, at the same time reducing the cost. No more 130 euros but 90 euros divided into 10 months. A 20% reduction made possible by the fact that many more people would have started paying the tax.

Possession ofelectric utility in fact, it presupposes the presence of an audio-visual device. If this is not the case, you can request the exemption within the established time frame to avoid paying the subscription. The results of the change have been positive for the state’s revenues and yet from 2023 we will go back to the old days, when the canon was out of the bill.

Europe has spoken and Italy must keep its commitments

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan it is a commitment that Italy has signed and must, therefore, respect. Among the directives envisaged by the European Union we find the mandatory elimination of the electricity bills of all voices that are not strictly related to energy. Consequently, on the basis of these directives, the Rai Fee appears to be an improper charge and as such it must be deleted from the bill.

Change has to happen in 2023 as communicated in the implementation annex of the European Council for the approval of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The text mentions “Accompanying measures to ensure the diffusion of competition in the retail electricity markets will enter into force at the latest on December 31, 2022“.