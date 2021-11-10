Rai license, the turnaround is ready. The tax comes out of the electricity bill: that’s when

Rai license, the turnaround is ready. The tax that finances state television it will remain on the bill, but only until the end of 2022. From the following year, based on the agreements that Italy is making with Europe on the Pnrr, will have to disappear from the improper burdens of energy costs. The breakthrough should be through the reform of the energy market and not through competition law.

In the bill since 2016

The Rai license fee had been included as an item in electricity users in 2016 by the Renzi government: through the reform the amount had also been reduced from 113 to 90 euros per year. And theobjective of contrasting tax evasion was achieved, considering that the state managed to collect 420 million more than in 2015, with a reduction of tax evaders from 36 to 10%.

The Europe line

But now it will be necessary to find another way. Because, according to the guidelines dictated by the European Commission to ensure competition in the retail electricity markets, iThe rent weighs down the energy bills which thus become much more expensive than the actual due. In practice, the companies that provide the service will not be able to collect charges not related to the electricity sector.









The RAI proposal and the controversies

No.and the next few months, therefore, we will look for a alternative method for paying the fee, always aiming to contain tax evasion. Last month, during the hearing in the Supervisory Commission, Rai CEO Carlo Fuortes he threw the investment alarm without the guarantee of having adequate resources available. Among the manager’s proposals, there is also that of making the citizens they use pay the tax devices other than television (e.g. smartphones) to see the programming of the public service.

Immediate criticism came from Brothers of Italy: "Inadmissible proposal. In fact it would be a masked rise of the Rai canon that would weigh on every single Italian who owns a smartphone – the words of Giorgia Meloni -. We remind you, in fact, that today the fee included in the electricity bill is due only once per household and not per appliance owned. Brothers of Italy will oppose this proposal in all places because it is unacceptable still put your hands in the pockets of the Italians ".








