Rai license, who has several properties will pay more?

Many citizens who own more than one property are wondering whether they will have to pay more from 2022 onwards

January is the month that has been linked to the tax on the possession of a television for years. This is the Rai license fee that once arrived in the first month of the calendar year through a bulletin that reported amounts and terms of payment. From 2016 the bulletin has been replaced by the payment in the electricity bill and starting from those referring to the month of January. The fee is divided into 5 bimonthly electricity bills.

Rai license fee, what happens with multiple properties

Many owners of more than one property wonder whether they will have to pay more on the rent by 2022. There answer it is negative. The Rai fee is charged to the electricity bill relating to the residence and is valid for the whole family. On the canonerai.it portal it is clear that iThe fee is payable only once in relation to all the appliances owned by members of the same registry family, regardless of the number of homes in which there are TV sets.

2022 will also be the last year during which the payment of the Rai license fee will take place in the electricity bill. The 2023 it will be the year of the change in the method of payment of the tax on possession of the television. The initiative it is due to the intervention of the European Commission which reminded Italy that the inclusion of improper binding charges for users is contrary to the agreements of the Member States on competition.

Imposing a tax on a user is equivalent to inserting an improper charge as it is disconnected from the user itself. In this way, the free market desired by the treaties that Italy itself has shared is conditioned. 2023, therefore, will see the birth of new ones payment methodsor the Rai license fee. The return to the postal order as it happened before 2016 is not excluded.