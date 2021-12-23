Rai, Mediaset and Sky programming for children and families

The long awaited day has almost arrived. We are talking about the Christmas and on the occasion of the holidays all the schedules are distorted to make room for films and cartoons typical of the period to watch on TV, perhaps under a nice cover or in front of a cup of hot milk with the family. In this article you will find all the information and complete programming of Rai, Mediaset and Sky.

Christmas movies and cartoons to watch on TV on Thursday 23 December: the program

On Rai 2 this evening, Thursday December 23, the romantic film Un Natale senza Tempo will be broadcast, while the comedy with Nicolas Cage The Family Man is scheduled on Rete 4. Radcliffe.

Films and cartoons on the evening of Christmas Eve: the program of 24 December on TV

Lots of films and cartoons scheduled for tomorrow, on the day of Christmas Eve. At 2.30 pm Belle & Sebastien: Friends forever will be broadcast, while in prime time it will be the turn of Ailo-An adventure in the ice, a docu film about the life of the reindeer Ailo. On Rai 2, on the other hand, the romantic film My Christmas waltz will be broadcast in prime time. Let’s move on to Mediaset. On Canale 5 at 14.45, instead of Men and Women, the film Christmas at the Pace will be broadcast, while on Italia Uno at 14.25 Balto will be broadcast and immediately after Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory. At 7.30 pm the Christmas film The Grinch will start and immediately after the unmissable cult comedy A chair for you. Rete 4, on the other hand, will broadcast the romantic comedy Love does not go on vacation at around 9.20 pm.

Films and cartoons on TV on Saturday 25 December

Two films are scheduled on Rai 2 on Christmas day: at 2.50pm My Desire for Christmas, followed by Christmas at the Starlight. In prime time on Rai 3 the cartoon Coco will be broadcast, while on Canale 5 at 4.45 pm the film Una Tata Magica will be broadcast. Still talking about Mediaset, All Together Now Kids, the show hosted by Michelle Hunziker, is expected on Canale 5 in prime time, while on Italia 1 early in the morning there will be the cartoon La gabbianella e il gatto and at 16.20 the Polar Express will be broadcast, while at 19.30 Elf and in the early evening La banda dei Santas.

Sunday 26 December 2021

Maleficent – Lady of Evil will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Boxing Day, while the film Feliz Navidad is scheduled on Rai 2. Moving on to Mediaset, Natale a Cinque Stelle will be broadcast on Canale 5.

Monday 27th December

The 2015 film Cinderella will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday 27 December, while Rai 2 will leave room for the docu drama Dante, the digno of a Free Italy. On Italia Uno there will be the film Independence Day.

Tuesday 28th December

It’s still. Tuesday 28 December in prime time on Rai 1 will be broadcasted Meraviglie – La peninsula of treasures, while on Canale 5 the Sissi series will start, which tells the story of the wonderful princess.

Wednesday December 29th

On Rai 1 Wednesday, December 29, the animated film for the little ones (but not only) La Bella e la Bestia is expected, while on Rai 3, Vita da Pi, a 2012 film will be broadcast. On Canale 5, Christmas is scheduled as a chef, while on Italia Uno there will be Forrest Gump.

Thursday December 30th

On Rai 1 on Thursday 30 December the film I Fratelli De Filippi will be broadcast, while on Rai 2 it will be the turn of Show Dogs-Let’s enter scema. Will Hunting – Rebel Genius will be broadcast on Italia 1 and on Rete 4 Tomorrow is another day.

Friday 31 December: films and cartoons on TV

2021 ends with a flourish. On Rai 2 the cartoon Gli Aristocatti will be broadcast in prime time, while on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm Return to Aurora – A Special Christmas will be broadcast and on Italia Uno at 2 pm Dibu in space will be on the air.

Saturday 1st January 2022

Starting the year with Christmas movies and cartoons? It’s possible. Once upon a time in America will be broadcast on Rai 3, while on Canale 5 in prime time it will be the turn of Un Natale al Sud. On Italia 1 in prime time the unforgettable cult film Mamma, I missed the plane.

Disney cartoons on Sky: the complete program

Rai, Mediaset, but also many films and cartoons on Sky for young and old. On Demand on Prima Fila offers four beloved Disney: Toy Story 4, Alice in Wonderland, Zootropolis and Jungle Cruise. But it doesn’t stop there. Are available. Trolls, Spirit, Kung fu Panda 3, Baby Boss, Santa’s Son, Captain Saber and the Magic Diamond, Santa & Cookie Space Mission, Monster Family, A Ghost for a Friend, Poly, Turbo, Elfkins – Best Bakery Mission and I Primitives. In short, as you have seen, there is no shortage of alternatives!