Rai Ragazzi for girls and boys from Afghanistan

As a sign of closeness to Afghan girls and boys and to provide the younger public with a key to reading the events of these weeks, Rai Ragazzi will launch a special program on Rai Gulp (digital terrestrial channel 42).

Saturday 18 September, the first weekend after the reopening of the schools, Rai Gulp will broadcast at 8.30 pm the animated film “I Racconti di Parvana”, a film nominated for the 2018 Oscar, co-produced by Angelina Jolie, about the story of a girl 11-year-old who, under the first Taliban regime, wears boy’s clothes to search for his father and save his family. Taken from the book by Deborah Ellis “Under the burqa”.

The following Saturday 25 September, on the same network and at the same time, the 2020 Oscar-winning film in the documentary category will be broadcast: “Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)”. “Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)” shows the daily life of Afghan girls in 2019, in the family and in society, engaged in the difficult struggle for their rights and against gender-based violence. In a school in Kabul, the girls, in addition to reading and writing, learn to jump and make evolutions with skates.

In addition to these two internationally produced masterpieces, the Italian animated film, co-produced by Rai Ragazzi, the company Larcadarte and the Ministry of Education, “In the sea there are crocodiles”, taken from the famous book by Fabio, will be added next year. Geda on the true story of the Afghan boy Enaiatollah Akbari, who arrived in Italy after an interminable and adventurous journey. The film, currently in production, will be broadcast by Rai Gulp next year and will then be used in schools as a teaching tool.

