Rai smart card, some are receiving it at home: what is it for

Because several users are receiving a Rai smart card, the usefulness of which is invaluable in relation to what is happening with digital terrestrial.

Rai smart card, what is this important accessory to attach to our home digital terrestrial digital device and what is it for? It is a satellite card that some users will find directly at home and beyond.

The sending by Rai of the smart card in question will be of great use. In fact, the same will have the purpose of receiving the signal of all Rai channels for the entire period necessary to complete the phase of passage of digital terrestrial from the old to the new transmission standard.

We are moving from the mpeg-2 video format to the mpeg-4 one, which also takes on other names, more specifically in the technological field. This dynamic began at the end of 2021 and is already completed in Sardinia. Throughout the winter and until spring this will affect the regions of northern and central Italy.

Rai smart card, what is it for

Then it will be the turn of the South, with the process that should be completed by the beginning of 2023. The Rai smart card will have the task of making signal reception easier. Some are experiencing difficulties in tuning in some TVs in some areas.

Thanks to the application of the satellite smart card in question it will be possible, for anyone who requests it, to be able to correctly view all the channels that are part of the range of State Television.

In addition to the three main ones, let’s talk about Rai 4 and 5, FD Auditorium, RaiGulp, RaiStoria, RaiMovie, RaiSport 1, RaiSport 2 and the radio channels, Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 3.

How to request it and how to receive it

Only those who live and permanently reside in the areas of the country currently affected by the frequency assignment process can apply for the shipment of the aforementioned smart card home. There is also a special calendar drawn up by the Ministry of Economic Development.

For the operation it is required to be equipped of a parable for satellite system and a TV decoder or a cam to apply to your TV. The application must be submitted to the rai.it/smartcard website, where you can find a dedicated form to complete.

The reply on whether or not the requested accessory has been obtained will be sent via the indicated e-mail address. It is important to emphasize that the reception at home provides a cost of 11 euros plus VAT. Otherwise, you can indicate the Rai headquarters in your region and go there for collection in this case completely free.