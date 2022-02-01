Rai special fee, what you need to know

The special RAI fee, ie for public establishments, is what those who have radio or TV sets in the premises of their business are required to pay. The Revenue Agency, recalls Studio Cataldi, has established a tax code that will be used to offset the tax credit provided for by the Dl support in favor of accommodation facilities, for the administration and consumption of beverages in public places or places open to public.

The Revenue Agency, “with resolution no. 6 of January 25, 2022 – writes Studio Cataldi – established the tax code for the use of the tax credit referred to in article 6 in compensation, through form F24, Decree Law 22 March 2021, n.41, in favor of accommodation facilities, for the administration and consumption of beverages in public places or open to the public, including similar activities carried out by third sector entities that are exempt from the TV fee for the year 2021 “.

“Taxpayers who have paid the special fee 2021 no later than March 22, 2021 will be able to use the tax credit with the following tax code in compensation: 6958 called ‘RAI special fee tax credit’. Specifically, each beneficiary he can view the tax credit that can be used through his own tax drawer “.

“The new tax code must be inserted in the ‘Inland Revenue’ section, in correspondence with the sums indicated in the ‘compensated credit amounts’ column, or, in cases where the taxpayer has to pay the benefit, in the ‘debit amounts paid’ column ‘. In the’ reference year ‘field, on the other hand, the value’ 2021 ‘must always be indicated “.