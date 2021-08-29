Rai1 double with film and show. Canale 5 and Italia 1 on the podium

Lots of reruns, films and TV series, but also football, with the second day of Serie B and Serie A, in the last August weekend on TV. On Friday 27th and Saturday 28th, the main generalist broadcasters lined up mainly films, but also old shows and docu-fiction. In prime time Rai 1 won on Friday with a film and on Saturday with the best of of a rerun show.

The ratings for Friday 27th were the following. The film ‘Fratelli Unici’ beats ‘Serenity’. Barbara De Rossi goes fast with the docufilm on Avetrana

On Rai1 the comedy ‘Fratelli Unici’ with Luca Argentero, Miriam Leone, Carolina Crescentini and Raoul Bova received 1.978 million spectators and 12.2% share.

On Canale5 the US film ‘Serenity-L’Isola dell’inganno’, with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, achieved 1.6 million admissions and 10.2% share.

On Italia1 the show ‘Chicago PD’ attracted 1.2 million viewers with a 7.2% share.

On Rete4, the revival of ‘Il Terzo Indizio’, introduced by Barbara De Rossi, with the fictional reconstruction of the Avetrana story, attracted 953,000 spectators and 6.7%.

More detached the other proposals. On Rai2 the film ‘Sometimes secrets kill’ gathered 786 thousand spectators (4.8%). On Rai3 ‘La Grande Storia’ with Paolo Mieli running it, it convinced 735 thousand spectators with 4.5%. On La7 for the film ‘Eat pray love’, starring Julia Roberts, 269 thousand spectators and 2.2%.

This is instead the ranking of the generalists on Saturday 28 August. The best of A Grande Demand wins, with Ricchi e Poveri and Patty Pravo in evidence. Behind the film with Abatantuono and Salemme

On Rai1 for the rerun of ‘A Grande Request’ with the best of the show hosted by Carlo Conti, Flavio Insinna and Alberto Matano and dedicated to Ricchi e Poveri, Patty Pravo and Loredana Bertè, 1.921 million spectators and 13.7% of share.

On Canale 5 the first TV comedy ‘Compromessi sposi’ with Diego Abatantuono, Vincenzo Salemme, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Grace Ambrose, achieved 1.6 million spectators and 10.3% share.

On Rai2 the yellow film in the first tv, ‘The killer next door’, with Chelsea Hobbs, Marcus Rosner, Matthew Kevin Anderson, had 1.064 million spectators and 6.3%.

On Italia1 the evergreen ‘Back to the future II’, with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, attracted 874 thousand spectators and 5.8%.

In addition, the other proposals arrived in the queue. On Rete4 the Spanish soap ‘Una Vita’ totaled 773 thousand spectators and 5.2%. On Rai3 the film ‘The Front Runner – The vice of power’ with Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, JK Simmons, Alfredo Molina, totaled 447 thousand spectators with a 2.9% share. On La7 ‘Downtown Abbey’ totaled 227 thousand spectators and a 2% share.