RAI4 – A February of first-run and 90s cult films

During the month of February 2022 Rai4 (channel 21 of digital terrestrial) will dedicate a lot of space to cinema with a series of truly unmissable premieres and first visions that will explore the genres dear to the channel’s viewers, namely action and thriller .

But for nostalgic cinephiles, Rai4 will also offer a weekly cycle of films that pays homage to the 90s, Back to the 90s, a double of films, in the first and second evening, linked by an ideal fil rouge, which every Sunday will lead to the discovery of the cult titles of the last decade of the 1900s.

The desire for action will be satisfied, on Wednesday 2 February at 9.20 pm, by the premiere of “Savage Dog – The Wild”, directed by the specialist in action cinema Jesse V. Johnson, a former stuntman who, starting from this film, has established a partnership with the martial arts star Scott Adkins. Savage Dog – The savage is set in Indochina in 1959 and tells the story of Martin Tillman, a boxing champion who is imprisoned in a forced labor camp where boxing matches are held on which wealthy local businessmen bet. When it’s time for Martin to go home, his captors will do anything to stop their champion from leaving the field.

Deadly challenges and clandestine encounters, Thursday 10 February at 9.20 pm, are also at the center of Ken Sanzel’s “The Fighters – Blunt Force Trauma”, a no-holds-barred first-time action starring Mickey Rourke, Freida Pinto and Ryan Kwanten. Fighters and lovers John and Colt are the champions of a modern betting game in which skilled gunslingers hunt and battle each other in firefights across South America. While John is obsessed with beating all-time champion Zorringer, Colt has been hatching a plan for years to avenge his brother’s death.

Saturday 12 February at 9.20pm, we move from action to thriller with the first-run film “Hangman – The Hangman Game” directed by Johnny Martin and starring Al Pacino, Brittany Snow and Karl Urban. A sadistic serial killer is inspired by a children’s game, the hangman game, to commit the murders of him. Veteran homicide detective Ray Archer and his young colleague Will Ruiney, an expert profiler, are assigned to hunt down the killer. Parallel to the police, journalist Christie Davis also begins a personal investigation to discover the identity of the murderer and anticipate her moves.

Another first viewing on Wednesday 16 February at 21.20 with Ian Softley’s thriller “Curve – Mortal Trap”, in which a young woman is traveling alone by car to reach her friends but offers a ride to the wrong man, a hitchhiker who reveals himself to be a psychopath: the only way the girl has to escape the man’s intentions is to make the car skid and cause an accident.

On Wednesday 23 February, also in prime time, the survival thriller merges with the supernatural thriller in the world premiere film “Sweetheart” directed by JD Dillard and produced by King Midas of thrill cinema Jason Blum. A girl is shipwrecked on a desert island but soon she realizes that someone, or rather something, comes to visit her during the night, emerging from the waters: an amphibious creature … very hungry!

Starting from 6 February, Rai4’s Sundays will be characterized by an ideal journey back in time to the 1990s. The cycle of films Back to the 90s will retrace – in the first and second evening – an excursus among the cult film titles of that decade, films that entered the pop imagination by arrogance, signed by great directors and interpreted by award-winning Hollywood stars.

It begins with “A Day of Ordinary Madness” passionate thriller signed by Joel Schumacher and starring Michael Douglas in the role of the ordinary man harassed by the oppressive daily life of Los Angeles who suddenly explodes in a whirlwind of violence and madness. Schumacher’s film will be associated with another fable on urban and anarchist madness, David Fincher’s “Fight Club”, based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk and starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Jared Leto.

The subsequent double will have in common the director Oliver Stone, author of the sports thriller “Every cursed Sunday”, starring Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, James Woods and Jamie Foxx, which will be followed by “Natural Born Killers” unforgettable cult born from an idea by Quentin Tarantino and played by the ultra-pulp couple of criminals / killers Mickey and Mallory, played by Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis who are joined by the interpretations of Robert Downey Jr. and Tommy Lee Jones.

An evening dedicated to horror cinema will see in prime time Neil Jordan’s classic “Interview with the Vampire”, inspired by the literary masterpiece of Anne Rice, a vampire epic spanning the centuries starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Slater; to follow him there will be “Nightmare – New nightmare”, the seventh film in the saga dedicated to the supernatural murderer Freddy Krueger who here returns to be directed by his creator, Wes Craven, in a black fairy tale with a meta-cinematic flavor.

To conclude the cycle a double appointment that has as a common element the actor Westley Snipes, icon of the 90s: the prime time will see Tony Scott’s thriller “The Fan – The myth” in which the actor, in the role of a champion of baseball, duets with Robert De Niro, a sports fan who turns his passion into obsession by becoming a dangerous stalker. In the late evening the directorial debut of the actor Mario Van Peebles “New Jack City”, a metropolitan noir that tells the spread of crack in New York through feuds between criminal gangs for control of the drug dealing in the Big Apple. A small case that marked the revival of the urban gangster film in an African-American key.