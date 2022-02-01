Rai4, in February first-run and 90s cult film

During the month of February, Rai4 (channel 21 of digital terrestrial and streaming on RaiPlay) will propose a series of first-run and first-run films of the channel’s typical genres, which are action and thriller. And for nostalgic cinephiles, Rai4 will also offer a weekly cycle of films that pays homage to the 90s, Back to the 90s, a double of films, in the first and second evening, linked by an ideal fil rouge, which every Sunday will lead to the discovery of the cult titles of the last decade of the ‘900.

Wednesday 2 February at 9.20 pm, premiered Savage Dog – The wild one, directed by action film specialist Jesse V. Johnson, a former stuntman who built a partnership with martial arts star Scott Adkins starting from this film. Savage Dog – The wild one is set in Indochina in 1959 and tells the story of Martin Tillman, a boxing champion prisoner in a forced labor camp where boxing matches are held on which wealthy local businessmen bet. When it’s time for Martin to go home, his captors will do anything to prevent their champion from leaving the field.

On Thursday 10 February at 9.20 pm, deadly challenges and clandestine meetings are at the center of The Fighters – Blunt Force Trauma by Ken Sanzel, first-run no-holds-barred action starring Mickey Rourke, Freida Pinto and Ryan Kwanten. Fighters and lovers John and Colt are the champions of a modern betting game in which skilled gunslingers hunt and battle each other in firefights across South America. While John is obsessed with beating all-time champion Zorringer, Colt has been hatching a plan for years to avenge his brother’s death.

Saturday 12 February at 9.20 pm, the thriller will be premiered Hangman – The hangman game directed by Johnny Martin and starring Al Pacino, Brittany Snow and Karl Urban. A sadistic serial killer is inspired by a children’s game, the hangman game, to commit his murders. Veteran homicide detective Ray Archer and his young colleague Will Ruiney, an expert profiler, are assigned to hunt down the killer. Parallel to the police, journalist Christie Davis also begins a personal investigation to discover the identity of the murderer and anticipate his moves.

Wednesday 16 February at 9.20 pm, the thriller will be premiered Curves – Deadly pitfall by Ian Softley, in which a young woman travels alone by car to reach her friends but offers a ride to the wrong man, a hitchhiker who turns out to be a psychopath: the only way the girl has to escape the intentions of the man is to skid the car and cause an accident.

On Wednesday 23 February, in prime time, the survival-supernatural thriller will be premiered Sweetheart directed by JD Dillard and produced by King Midas of thrill cinema Jason Blum: a girl is shipwrecked on a desert island but soon realizes that someone, or rather something, comes to visit her during the night, emerging from the waters: a creature amphibious … very hungry.

From 6 February, every Sunday on Rai4 there will be space for the film cycle Back to the 90s with first and second evening cult titles from the last decade of the 1900s, ilm entered the pop imaginary, signed by great directors and interpreted by award-winning Hollywood stars.

The first date is with A day of ordinary madness, the thriller signed by Joel Schumacher and starring Michael Douglas in the role of the ordinary man oppressed by the oppressive daily life of Los Angeles who suddenly explodes in a whirlwind of violence and madness. Schumacher’s film will be followed in the late evening by the Fight Club by David Fincher, based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk and starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Jared Leto.

The second appointment is with two films by Oliver Stone, first with the sports thriller Every damn Sunday, starring Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, James Woods and Jamie Foxx, followed by the cult Natural Born Killers born from an idea of ​​Quentin Tarantino and played by the ultra-pulp couple of criminals / killers Mickey and Mallory, played by Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis, joined by the interpretations of Robert Downey Jr. and Tommy Lee Jones.

The third appointment is with horror, in prime time with classic Interview with the vampire by Neil Jordan, inspired by the literary work of Anne Rice, a vampire epic spanning the centuries starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Slater; in the late evening space a Nightmare – New nightmare, the seventh film in the saga dedicated to the supernatural murderer Freddy Krueger who here returns to be directed by his creator, Wes Craven.

Last appointment of the cycle Back to the 90s with two films that both star actor Westley Snipes: in prime time, Tony Scott’s thriller “The Fan – The myth“in which the actor, in the role of a baseball champion, duets with Robert De Niro, a sports fan who transforms his passion into obsession by becoming a dangerous stalker. In the late evening, the directorial debut of actor Mario Van Peebles New Jack City, a metropolitan noir that tells the spread of crack in New York through feuds between criminal gangs for the control of drug dealing in the Big Apple. A small case that marked the revival of the urban gangster film in an African-American key.