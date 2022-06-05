Rai4, ‘Salt’ with Angelina Jolie opens the ‘Fighting Girls’ cycle

From 5 June, every Sunday of the months of June and July 2022 in prime time at 21.20, Rai4 proposes the new series of films “Fighting Girls” which brings on stage, in the role of protagonists, the most combative women in the world of cinema. Within this cycle, a selection of titles from contemporary cult productions of the action and thriller genre; a series of films enhanced by beloved and popular faces of American and international cinema, from Angelina Jolie, Michelle Rodriguez, Bella Thorne and Olivia Wilde to the young Hailee Steinfeld, recently seen as the protagonist in the Marvel Studios Hawkeye series.

The film “Fighting Girls” opens this cycle Salt, a Columbia Pictures contemporary spy film starring Angelina Jolie, in her latest action role, and directed by genre specialist Philip Noyce. Before becoming a CIA agent, Evelyn Salt (Jolie) was sworn to serve and honor the country. She remains true to the oath even when a defector of her accuses her of being a Russian spy. Salt runs away, using all of her skills and her experience as an undercover agent …

Sunday 12 June, the appointment will be with the film Daughter of the Wolf – Daughter of the Wolf directed by David Hackl and starring Gina Carano, Richard Dreyfuss, Brendan Fehr, Sydelle Noel, Anton Gillis-Adelman, Chad Riley. This action thriller tells the story of a female soldier who returns home from a mission to the Middle East and learns that her son has been kidnapped by a gang of thugs. Her goal will be to survive a snowstorm by sharing the experience with one of the kidnappers.