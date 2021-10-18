Raikkonen celebrates 42nd birthday in Milan – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The F1 calendar gave Kimi Raikkonen a weekend of rest on the occasion of the 42nd birthday crash today and the Finnish driver took the opportunity to celebrate the event in the company of his family in Milan. As witnessed by his wife Minttu on Instagram Iceman, Minttu and their children Robin and Rianna are enjoying the weekend at Palazzo Parigi.

Unmissable is the birthday cake on which Rihanna has also blown to help her father who is preparing to end his F1 career in the six races that still remain on the calendar. The first will be the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where the Finn celebrated histhe latest of his 21 victories in 2018 at the wheel of the Ferrari SF71H. Raikkonen has won ten races at the wheel of the Maranello Red, six of which in 2007, the year in which he won the only world title of his career, an affirmation that is also the last for Ferrari in the drivers’ standings. Nine victories as a McLaren driver, two those wearing the Lotus suit.

Loading... Advertisements

Raikkonen has been defending the colors of Alfa Romeo Sauber on the track since 2019 in what has been a cyclical career since Kimi made his F1 debut in 2001 right behind the wheel of a Sauber, immediately scoring points in Melbourne in Australia where he was sixth. The 1979 class will leave the baton to Valtteri Bottas, who will therefore remain the last driver of Finland on the starting grid. In fact, from 2022 Raikkonen he will be able to devote himself completely to his family, exactly like this weekend.