Raikkonen: “I haven’t talked to Alonso, why should I?” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The fifth to last race of the 2021 season will see the Formula 1 drivers busy on the circuit this weekend Hermanos Rodriguez, theater of the first edition of Mexico City Grand Prix. After the insult suffered in the last laps of the previous round in the United States, with a spin that had expelled him from the points, for Kimi Raikkonen the opportunity for redemption will arise immediately. The Finn, also in Austin, had also been the protagonist of a nice close duel with Fernando Alonso, which had then aroused controversy for the maneuver of Iceman on the Alpine pilot.

The 2007 world champion, in an attempt to defend himself from the Spaniard’s attack at the first corner, ended up on the escape route of the Texan track, using it to maintain his position on the Asturian. A move that displeased Alonso himself, who then let off steam after the match. During the press conference to present the next GP, the Alfa Romeo driver analyzed, with his unmistakable steile, what happened on the track: “Nothing big happened – commented the 42-year-old – I tried to overtake, he tried to defend himself. I tried to stay inside the white line, maybe I was a few inches outside. This is what happened, there is not much more to say. I haven’t talked to Fernando, why should i? “.

In conclusion, the stage in Mexico City will coincide with one of the last of the career of the Finn, who will concretize his retirement from F1 at the end of the season. Also in this case, the former Ferrari driver did not unbalance his plans and programs for the immediate future, thus explaining his intentions after hanging up his helmet: “I haven’t thought about what my life will be like without Formula 1 – he added – I can’t wait for the end of the year to go back to a normal life and do things with my family. I haven’t thought about next year or the next “.