Raikkonen show on Halloween – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Formula 1 this year celebrated the party away from the track Halloween. Compared to the recent past, when the Circus frequently spent the night between 31 October and 1 November in Mexico City, for the GP of that country, this time the many changes to the calendar have given the riders and teams a weekend to spend at home, with family or friends. On the social networks obviously there was no shortage of greetings from the F1 protagonists, surrounded by inevitable disguises complete with pumpkins or scary costumes. To stand out even off the track for originality and sympathy, however, was once again the veteran of the group, Kimi Raikkonen, now close to retirement.







The 2007 world champion, beloved by fans for his decidedly unique attitude on and off the circuits, showed on his Instagram profile the ‘behind the scenes’ images of the party organized at his home in Finland with his wife Minttu. The former Ferrari driver has decorated his entire residence with a theme, complete with a ‘mini’ Alfa Romeo driven by a skeleton, so as not to miss an engine reference. The couple’s disguise is definitely special, with Minttu in Cruella De Mon version, the villain of the movie ‘The 101 Dalmatians’, and Raikkonen disguised as a Dalmatian. A touch of sympathy that will certainly also be appreciated by the fans of the Espoo champion.

