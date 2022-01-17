Railway setback, Seri a Ricci: “Objective to be achieved together to enhance the seafront”. And on healthcare: “More medical students”

2 ‘of reading

Fano 17/01/2022 – “The withdrawal of the railway is a project that Fano and Pesaro must now complete together”. Mayor Seri underlines the fundamental importance of moving upstream of the Adriatic railway section, by virtue of the protocol signed between the city of Fano and Pesaro in 2020.

“Together with Ricci, for some time now, we have been active with a strategic sharing so that this complex and articulated planning could be realized. The real news is that today we can count on the inclusion in the Budget Law of 5 billion euros for the speeding up of the Bologna-Bari section. Now we are waiting to understand how these resources will be distributed “.

According to Seri, the keystone lies in the synergistic vision with Pesaro: “Thanks to a unitary path we would guarantee a sustained travel speed of the trains. Otherwise the route between Pesaro and Fano would look like a serpentine which would lead to a considerable increase in travel times “. Seri underlines how the retraction of the tracks “would be an amazing opportunity for the enhancement of the waterfront. We would create a cycle and pedestrian link dedicated to sustainability that would be truly breathtaking. By breaking down the tracks, we would eliminate a limit in the use of our coast and, at the same time, we could seize new opportunities in the infrastructural dialogue with Pesaro. In this way our city would take a leap into the future with a new perspective linked to the coast, in full harmony with the whole impressive “Waterfront” project.

If Ricci yesterday held out his hand to Fano for full harmony with regard to health, today Seri accepts the invitation with the intention of “guaranteeing excellent services. Covid has shown the importance of an efficient health system. The integration between the two cities must put the assistance, treatment and prevention of our patients as a fundamental point. To achieve this goal, I ask Ricci to embrace my proposal to increase the number of students who access medical degree courses, so as to increase the human capital that we can put in place to address health needs “.

