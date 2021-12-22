Railways: Frecciarossa 1000 in France, who didn’t like it

In an almost unanimous chorus of positive voices there was no shortage of birds of ill omen, which, stuffed with ideology “a lot a kilo”, fired at zero on the new Frecciarossa connection between Milan and Paris without having, it is worth pointing out immediately, no clear idea of ​​the subject.

And here then is that the train is only for the rich (if you plan your trip in time, as on all means of transport, you can also find tickets for 29 euros), that a TAV (still with this term ….) between Turin and Lyon it already exists (perhaps in their most recurring nightmares after the evening peperonata), which the new line under construction will allow earning only a handful of minutes (and here we blame the bagna cauda) and that a fast train between Milan and Paris is already there, that is the SNCF TGV (ignoring that for technical reasons that they would not understand even if they were explained to them as they were 6-year-old children, this train cannot go on the HS between Milan and Turin).

These few lines would be enough to classify the “information” given by such “newspapers” as unnecessarily wasted bits but we want to go a little further, especially on one point, the third, which will radically change the way many Italians travel within a few years.

A premise is a must, before 2031 the situation is destined to remain the current one, barring unexpected upheavals. It will be from that year that the transport of people and goods between Italy and France will undergo a second shock, the definitive one.

According to the data released by TELT, as regards passenger transit, the new line will complete the high-speed rail links between the five metropolitan regions of greatest importance in Europe (London, Paris, Madrid, Milan and Barcelona), in a context in which the main arrivals of tourists from all over the world are concentrated.

The benefits are obvious. Today trains from Paris to Turin take around 6 hours to reach their destination. With the new railway line, for example, the distance between Paris and Turin for passengers will be 3h17 and that between Lyon and Turin, more than halved, will go from 3h 43 ‘to 1h 47’.

How can even a 6-year-old child understand but maybe not some “newspapers”, we are talking about hours, not handfuls of minutes. Everything is to avoid confusing water and grappa while writing an article.

It goes without saying that similar time gains open up completely new scenarios for Central Italy as well.

If Milan can be connected to Paris in approx 4 and a half hours, nothing excludes later hypothesizing direct services also from Rome, perhaps with a non-stop connection between the Political and Economic Capital that would allow you to reach your destination in France in 7 and a half hours. A competitive schedule for the plane if you consider the times to get to and from the airports, the security checks, the check-in, the flight time and so on and so forth.

Needless to say, they might come into play at that point also Florence and Bologna with inevitable benefits for tourism also of the surrounding area and, moreover, that this is not science fiction, the Swiss railways are already demonstrating it SBB CFF FFS than with theirs Giruno have already reached, from Zurich, Genoa, Venice and Bologna with the ability to wink also in Rome and Florence.

In short, the departure of the Frecciarossa 1000 between Milan and Paris it certainly represented the beginning of a turning point in the way of traveling in Europe, at least at latitudes we were not used to. A “green” turning point, however, that only those who persist in remaining mentally in the Middle Ages risking extinction may not appreciate.