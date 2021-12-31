Railways: From 2022 the Blues in Faentina and on other lines in Tuscany

In 2022 there Tuscany it will begin to “fill up” with new ones Hybrid blues from Trenitalia.

The Trenitalia Regional Business Director gave the news Sabrina De Filippis, in an interview with Tyrrhenian published today and reported by The wire.

For the region, as announced, they are planned 44 brand new Blues destined for Faentina and beyond. In fact, De Filippis says: “The Blues will initially serve the fifty connections in the Sienese area, in the sections between Empoli and Siena and between Siena and Chiusi-Chianciano Terme, and the sixty connections on Faentina, or rather between Florence Santa Maria Novella, Borgo San Lorenzo in Mugello and Faenza in Emilia Romagna. These are the sections where it is located the largest number of old trains to replace and where some portions of the line are not yet electrified “.

For the Director of Trenitalia “the first trains will be operational in the second half of 2022, a progressive introduction of the others will follow. Thirty will be delivered by 2024/25, the remaining 14 in the years to come “.