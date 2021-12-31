Business

Railways: From 2022 the Blues in Faentina and on other lines in Tuscany

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Details

Category: Royal Trains

In 2022 there Tuscany it will begin to “fill up” with new ones Hybrid blues from Trenitalia.

The Trenitalia Regional Business Director gave the news Sabrina De Filippis, in an interview with Tyrrhenian published today and reported by The wire.

For the region, as announced, they are planned 44 brand new Blues destined for Faentina and beyond. In fact, De Filippis says: “The Blues will initially serve the fifty connections in the Sienese area, in the sections between Empoli and Siena and between Siena and Chiusi-Chianciano Terme, and the sixty connections on Faentina, or rather between Florence Santa Maria Novella, Borgo San Lorenzo in Mugello and Faenza in Emilia Romagna. These are the sections where it is located the largest number of old trains to replace and where some portions of the line are not yet electrified “.

For the Director of Trenitalia “the first trains will be operational in the second half of 2022, a progressive introduction of the others will follow. Thirty will be delivered by 2024/25, the remaining 14 in the years to come “.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

How Irpef and deductions change. Colpo al Third sector with VAT obligation

4 weeks ago

Home, energy class: how much does it cost to improve it? The jobs to be done and the bonuses to be exploited

3 weeks ago

Shell greets Holland, will pay taxes in Great Britain. The Dutch government tries a solution in extremis: “We reduce the levy”

November 17, 2021

Amazon Black Friday: general driver strike

November 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button