Railways: Japan, train delayed by one minute, fine of 50 cents to the driver

A Japanese train driver sued the company he works for, the railway company JR West, after having seen the salary of 56 yen (just under half a euro) for causing a delay of about one minute to the railway system.

This was announced by the BBC, adding that the driver is asking for 2.2 million yen (almost 17 thousand euros) in damages for the anguish he suffered as a result of the affair and the fine.

JR West fined the man after a mistake in June 2020 caused a one-minute delay to operations. The driver was supposed to take an empty train to Okayama station in the south of the country, but he turned up at the wrong platform. When he realized the mistake he rushed to the correct platform, but the mistake caused a delay of one minute in the departure of the train and its arrival at the depot.

The company claims to have applied the “no work, no pay principle”, as it would for the late arrival of an employee. The driver took the case to the Okayama District Court to seek damages. The Japanese railway system is known for its reliability. In 2017, the BBC still remembers, a train company apologized after one of its trains left a station 20 seconds early.