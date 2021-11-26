Railways: Lombardy, RFI tenders for over one billion by August

By August RFI will launch tenders for over one billion euros in Lombardy, then moving on to the implementation phase of the works.

But many construction sites are already open and the total volume of investments in the Region exceeds one and a half billion. Like this Vera Fiorani, CEO of RFI, during the Lombardy Plan and PNRR conference, organized in Milan by the Region to illustrate the numbers of the Plan and the role of public infrastructures in creating opportunities for the territories.

“We worked to understand which projects were eligible in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, taking advantage of the comparison that we have systematically undertaken over the years with Regions and territories”, Vera Fiorani underlined, explaining how this “led to the definition of an investment package railways of 23 billion and a half, equal to 10% of the PNRR, all with the constraint of being completed by 2026 ”, recalled the CEO. “The interventions have been defined, some are in the approval or implementation phase, the plans for the rest are in progress and will be completed by February”.

When asked by the journalist Gianluca Semprini about the construction times of the works, Vera Fiorani spoke of a very clear planning, with a series of well-defined steps: “The next step will be the completion of the authorization process, which is the most critical moment of the whole process “, explained the RFI manager:”There are Commissioners on many railway works, this ensures greater speed but on some parts of the authorization process the commissioner powers are not enough. After that phase, in three and a half months we can complete the tender procedures and we are ready to award, which means that at the end of next year we can have everything in the tender, and a lot of awarded, to implement the works within the deadlines requested by Europe. “.

Among the interventions in Lombardy including the races (between 15 and 18) that will be launched, Fiorani recalled the connection with the Orio al Serio airport as an example of intermodality, an integral part of the railway infrastructure development plan, but above all the works that will involve the Milano Centrale station: “It will be one of those extraordinary, very complex digitalization interventions, but fundamental to guaranteeing better regularity and quality performance for railway services”.

“Rete Ferroviaria Italiana – added Fiorani – is planning the high speed for the Salerno-Reggio Calabria stretch, a completely new infrastructure worth 22 billion, and the Vicenza junction, an important part of the connection from Milan to Venice , passing through Verona, Vicenza and Padua. A first tranche of the Salerno-Reggio Calabria has already been financed, part by the PNRR, 1.8 billion, and all the rest thanks to national funds. The northern part of the work – he concluded – will be ready by 2026, while the remaining section aims to see the light by 2031. The works on the Vicenza junction are in progress and will also involve high speed ” .

