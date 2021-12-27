Railways: RFI, tender of 2.7 billion euros for ERTMS published throughout Italy

The European call for tenders for Rete Ferroviaria Italiana has been published in the Official Journal of the European Union worth 2.7 billion euros for the design and implementation of the system throughout the national territory ERTMS, an advanced system for the supervision and control of train spacing that has been operating in Italy for over ten years on the High Speed ​​/ High Capacity lines.

The publication is in line with the commitments and planning of the PNRR it plans to equip 3,400 kilometers of network with ERTMS technology by 2026. The tender is added to that issued in recent months for the equipping of approximately 700 kilometers of railway lines in Sicily, Lazio, Abruzzo and Umbria.

The strategic direction of RFI is to accelerate the implementation of ERTMS on its entire network by 2036, in harmony with the technological investments for the renewal of digital station equipment already underway, progressively replacing the pre-existing signaling systems with fully digital and interoperable technology.

Once installation is complete, the national network will have approximately 16,800 kilometers of line equipped with the most advanced technology for railway traffic, renewing the entire command and control and signaling system of which ERTMS is an integral part.