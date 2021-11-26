Raimondo Todaro, dig at his wife’s ex: “Now another son”

After surprisingly getting back together, Raimondo Todaro And Francesca Touch they think about expanding their family. The two dancers, parents of little Jasmine, they hope soon to give the child a little brother or sister, once the difficulties (including economic ones) of the health crisis have been overcome. “Jasmine has always wanted a little brother or a little sister. We are seriously thinking about it. Not right away, we need to fix some things. The period of the pandemic was not an easy one in economic terms. But Francesca and I want another child “, confided the former protagonist of Dancing with the Stars in an interview with Di Più.