rain before the giant, word to the blue

On Saturday the first of the two technical races in Vermont for the women’s circuit, the skiing on the track canceled due to the difficult situation also in terms of temperatures. Brignone: “I found a good feeling at Copper Mountain”. Bassino: “Shiffrin the favorite”.

If Lake Louise is crying, with the first men’s downhill of the World Cup season already canceled, Killington certainly isn’t laughing.

It is the eve of the second female giant of 2021/22 and the conditions of the “Superstar”, the reference slope of the locality in Vermont, are certainly not the ideal ones since it rains and the temperatures have risen, without considering that already snow there was little. Thus, today’s skiing on the track has been canceled, with salting of the slope reserved for the training of the various national teams who will compete on Saturday in the first of the two scheduled events, with the slalom closing on Sunday.

During the Italian night, the bib extraction, at this point even more important since the track could give way soon. Italy will present itself with seven athletes at the starting gate: Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Sofia Goggia, Elena Curtoni, Roberta Melesi, Karoline Pichler and Roberta Midali, strong of the favorable precedents given that the last two editions (2018 and 2019) are were won by Brignone and Bassino respectively, with the Aosta Valley second behind the Cuneo one two years ago.

Just Faith is told on the eve, through the FISI press office: “Compared to the race two years ago, conditions have changed a lot, then we were close to -30 °, these days we are above 0 °. The track looks very nice, I trained really well during the whole period at Copper Mountain, I’m happy to have gone there. I practically only did speed for 10 of the 13 overall days with double slalom sessions, then I participated in a giant of the Nor-Am circuit (dominating it, ed) and the sensations are good.

I found a good feeling with speed, even at Copper where I had always struggled in the past. It will be a prolific trip, I hope that the results of this work will be seen on Saturday in giant leagues, otherwise I am sure they will be released in the next few weeks “.

Marta Bassino, right on the Superstar, triumphed for the first time in the World Cup: “I have a pleasant memory of Killington, where I won the first race of my career – explains the 25-year-old from Borgo San Dalmazzo – Compared to two years ago the conditions they seem different, I hope that the cold will return by Saturday and the snow will come together again as it has been in recent days.

I really like the slope, my intention is to give my best and ski as I am doing in this discipline in this period. My favorite for the win is Mikaela Shiffrin, who also plays at home ”.

And here is Sofia Goggia, also with a sweet past in Vermont. “Here I got my first podium in the World Cup five years ago, it was an unforgettable day. With this giant the season really begins, from now until the end of March it will be a long sprint, where there will be few opportunities to relax “.