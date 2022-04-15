Rain of criticism of Boris Johnson for a controversial plan against illegal immigration in Great Britain

Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to launch one of its most migratory plans more “evil and inhuman” in Great Britain, when preparing the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.

Thousands of African, Afghan, Iranian and Yemeni migrants, who have arrived in the kingdom via their boats in the English Channel and are mostly children of their colonies, will be sent back to Rwanda, with a one-way ticket, where their asylum request in the kingdom.

Officially with the measure seek to curb illegal immigration. The first flights will take off in the “next few months”.

But the British opposition has another look: they believe it is “a cruel exercise in distraction”, when the police will continue to fine Prime Minister Boris Johnson for violating mandatory confinement with his parties during Covid. Another fine is imminent.

MPs from his own conservative party have begun calling for his resignation and that of the ministers who participated in them.



A group of migrants arrive at the port of Dover, in England, after an incident with their boat in the English Channel, this Thursday. Photo: AP

The Royal Navy, in the English Channel

To add to the problem, the Royal Navy will begin patrolling the English Channel, which shares its territorial waters with France, in one of the most bottled waterways in the world from this Thursday.

shall check that no more ships pass. A role that the military does not want to fulfill because dragging the fortune boats with which they cross from France violates the law of the sea, if they do not help them. They can also be life-threatening if ships get too close and sink.

The official response to end the crisis in the English Channel is going to be legally challenged and will have to be dealt with in Parliament, where the opposition and several conservatives are going to resist it.

The first accusation will be that of racism because Ukrainians are not included in the deportations.



Boris Johnson, this Thursday at the command of the Maritime Rescue Center in Dover, England. Photo: AFP

Agreement with Rwanda

The first migrants will receive their deportation letters “in the next few weeks” to be sent to Rwanda, the country where one of the worst genocides in history took place.

Its president Paul Kagame is one of the region’s autocrats. The Rwandan government is to receive £1.23bn as part of this scheme to house and process the migrants.

The agreement was closed by the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, a daughter of Indian immigration, whose family fled Uganda during the Idi Ami massacres, and who traveled to Rwanda on Wednesday. They are going to sign the Economic Development and Migration Partnership in Kigali.

only men migrants will be sent to Rwanda due to the perception that they are the ones who may be economic migrants. According to statistics, nine out of 10 migrants who crossed the English Channel from France to Britain were men and seven out of ten were single.

Those who pilot the ships will receive life imprisonment. Paradoxically, the pilots are none other than refugees, who accept because they do not pay for the trip or are forced by traffickers, who live in Great Britain, by the sea and at gunpoint.

how is the plan

When the migrants arrive in Britain they will be scrutinized by the Home Office, which will decide whether they are genuine refugees, fleeing persecution in their countries, or economic migrants. It is not yet known what the criteria will be when people flee without papers on their way to exile.

The cost will be funded by British taxpayers and is likely to run into the thousands of pounds per person. The Interior Minister was scheduled to sign this Thursday the “migration and economic development association” in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

The number of migrants sent to Rwanda will be unlimited and asylum will be offered to migrants there. Applications will be processed within three months. Those who are successful will be able to stay for at least five years, with a training and support package.

Those who do not comply with their request for asylum in Rwanda will be deported to their country of origin. Rwanda is concerned about the emptying of young people, who flee to Europe.



The British Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, and the Foreign Minister of Rwanda, Vincent Biruta, this Thursday in Kigali, the capital of the African country. Photo: EFE

beds and food

The first migrants sent to Rwanda will receive a room with two double beds, a balcony with panoramic views of Kigali, and three meals a day.

Those who choose to apply for asylum will stay at Hope Guest House while their application is processed.

The rooms are approximately 3.5 meters long and wide. Immigrants will have the option of getting a room for themselves or sharing it with another person.

Currently, the guest house has 50 rooms spread over four floors with a capacity for a maximum of 100 people. Two more blocks will be built that will give a maximum capacity of 300.

There are shared bathrooms on each floor of the block, containing three showers and three toilets each. There is a shared living room with televisions and kitchens, where immigrants will be able to cook their own food. The staff will also provide three meals a day for free.



A group of migrants wait to disembark at the port of Dover, in England, this Thursday, after crossing the English Channel. Photo: REUTERS

The site has gardens. But migrants will be able to come and go as they please, because their movements will not be restricted while their claim is being assessed.

Hope Guest House is located in the Gasabo district, in the northeast of the city, eight kilometers from the center. The Rwandan government is in negotiations with its owners about its long-term use.

are being considered various sites to accommodate immigrants Shipped from Great Britain. Those whose claims are successful will be transferred to long-term accommodation provided by the Rwandan government.

Those who fail will be deported to their country of origin. Although it is not clear what happens if that country refuses to accept them.

military checkpoints

Measures will also be introduced to intercept more vessels little. The Royal Navy will be given “primacy” to track and intercept them. A responsibility that previously fell to the UK Border Force, with £50m of new funding.

The budget will pay for Wildcat helicopters, search and rescue planes and drones to patrol the Canal and spot migrant boats so they can be intercepted. Gangs of human traffickers will be persecuted and those who pilot small boats will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

As well as the asylum seekers sent to Rwanda in East Africa, others will be held in “closed” reception centers in the UK, rather than hostels and council accommodation.

The first of these centers is likely to open at the former RAF station at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, which will be closed in 2020. Ministers are understood to be keen to use more MoD property to open similar facilities.

The councils will receive additional funding to disperse asylum seekers across the country so that particular areas are not overwhelmed.

The measures are designed to reduce the record number of people crossing the Canal. More than 600 migrants crossed this Wednesday in small boats.

In total, 500 have arrived so far this year. In 2021, 28,526 migrants arrived. The figure is minimal compared to the rest of the European countries that receive asylum seekers.

The political front for Boris Johnson

In his speech in Kent, the prime minister insisted that Britain has “a proud record” of accepting asylees but that “generosity” cannot maintain “a parallel illegal system.”

But especially Boris Johnson is under pressure from the sanctions he received from the police, after having organized parties during the Covid, when everyone was confined, in Downing St.

He believes that the announcement can help the Conservative party in local elections, given the possibility that more migrant crossings will harm their chances, when Brexit is deeply anti-immigration.

The other problem is that Conservative MPs believe Boris Johnson should resign over the “Partygate” scandal.

Karen Bradley, a former Conservative Northern Ireland secretary, suggested he has to resign. ”My constituents are clear that those who make the rules must not break them, intentionally or not. The public demands the best standards,” she claimed.

Three other Conservative MPs believe that Boris should resign.

rejection of the plan

Labor leader Keir Starmer has rejected the plan to send migrants to Rwanda. As a former Crown Solicitor and one of the world’s most respected human rights lawyers, he said “it’s impossible to apply.”

“You have to see these plans as they are. A desperate announcement from the prime minister who wants to distract when he was the one who broke the law. These plans are impossible, blackmail, will force taxpayers to pay trillions of pounds and reflect that the Prime Minister has no control, no answers and no shame. I think Britain deserves better than this,” said Sir Keir.

Lord Harrington, the Conservative refugee minister, has declared that he rejects the plan to send refugees to Rwanda. And that he didn’t know the details. He came to the government to resolve the Ukrainian refugee crisis, which still arrives by the dropper, due to the security measures that have been imposed.

Enver Salomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said “plans to deport refugees to Rwanda not only lead to more human suffering, chaos and high costs for Britain.”

“Treating people as a human charge using the military to expel the most vulnerable, who are already enduring extreme suffering, and throw them into centers in Rwanda, a country with questionable human rights, is dangerous, cruel and inhuman,” he warned.

Former Conservative party chairman Sayeeda Warsi, who is of Pakistani origin, said the proposal is “ineffective and costly, inhumane and disgraceful of our history as human rights advocates and the refugee convention. It is inconsistent with our generous response to the Ukrainian crisis. His timing is cynical and political”, denounced the conservative leader.

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said that “a world of peace and compassion must be built. The plan to send those seeking safety offshore must be resisted,” he warned.

