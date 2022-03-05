Rain of criticism of Nicole Kidman for dressing as a schoolgirl in a magazine

Since Nicole Kidman He began his career in 1983 and has not stopped reaping successes on the small and big screen. The American actress has been awarded numerous times. To her credit, she has an Oscar, a BAFTA, two Emmys and no less than six Golden Globes, among others.

Her work in acting and her notable fame have made her a one of the highest paid actresses in the world and in one of the most influential – especially in 2004 and 2008, according to the famous ranking of the magazine Time–. And we all know that together with success there are also criticism and controversy. And this is what the American has had this week.

Nicole Kidman fans do not understand why the chosen styling

Nicole Kidman, at 54, is not only one of the most revered actresses on the scene today, but also one of the most beautiful. His physique has earned him to star in the best campaigns in the world and the best covers. In fact, the American is the cover of the new issue Vanity Fair.

In the magazine appears with a set of the Miu Miu new collection and, although it looks great, its appearance has garnered a lot of criticism in the social network of the medium itself.

Some They do not understand that Nicole Kidman has agreed to appear in that outfitmore typical of a twenty-year-old, and others have cried to heaven for the alleged photoshop that has been used in editing the snapshots.

Next, we collect the comments with the most ‘likes’ that the publication has garnered:

«She is a consecrated actress, with an Oscar. do Why is she dressed like a schoolgirl? ? It’s not cool»

? It’s not cool» “Why did you do this to her?”

“An absolutely ‘creepy’ cover”

«N Nicole Kidman is a beautiful and talented woman, but in this outfit she doesn’t »

» “Oh… but why did you put that on him?”

“There is absolutely no reason to dress Nicole Kidman, a wonderful and respected actress, as a teenager from the series euphoria »

» “Why isn’t he wearing anything?”

“One of the most prolific (and also most beautiful) actresses and she comes across as a pint-sized schoolgirl. In 2022. Who thought this was a good idea ?»

?» How much editing was done on this photo? wow»

“No 54-year-old body looks like this, not even Nicole Kidman’s. Why do we keep doing this?

A Miu Miu look

The outfit chosen for the cover of the magazine is not the firstseldom do we see it. It is one of the sets of the spring-summer 2022 collection of Miu Miua brand that, little by little, is making a name for itself in the world of fashion.

The Italian luxury firm was born in 1993 and is from Prada; and behind both brands is the emblematic designer Miuccia Prada.

In addition to Nicole Kidman, we have recently seen that look to the Italian influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragniwho wore it to New York Fashion Week:

The model and wife of Justin Bieber, haley baldwin, also wore the set. In his case, for the firm’s own campaign, and the truth is that he feels great:

And you, what do you think of the cover of Nicole Kidman? Do you understand the criticism?