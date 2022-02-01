rain of deductions and credits that you did not know

The income model PF 2022 has just been approved by the Revenue Agency.

There is no shortage of news and will certainly be of interest to many. First of all, there is the expected supplementary treatment of € 1200. The supplementary treatment is due to those employees who have incomes up to the maximum ceiling of € 28,000. There is strong news for the so-called tax wedge as widely expected. Great space is given to the superbonus and house bonuses in general. But unfortunately with the squeeze on the transfer of credit these bonuses now appear decidedly tarnished and many no longer want to hear about them. The one-time limit makes these bonuses convoluted and problematic. Trade associations fear that burst lawsuits will soon break out on construction sites. The fact is that the rules have changed in the course of construction and there is no shortage of problems. Finally one of the most talked about bonuses arrives: the so-called music bonus. It is a concrete help for all those families who have children between 5 and 18 years old and who are receiving a musical education. The music bonus comes in handy both with regard to the expenses of conservatories, but also of choirs, bands and music schools. Expected Isee cap and expenses must be documented.

Really a lot of deductions

Great confirmation is that of the tax credit for the under 36 dedicated to the purchase of the first home. Another big news is the bonus on the elimination of architectural barriers. This bonus is even worth 75% and is certainly one of the most unanimously appreciated novelties of the last maneuver. But a clarification is important if the works for the elimination of the barriers become driven by other works related to the superbonus, here it is possible to eliminate the architectural barriers by incorporating everything in the greater bonus of 110%.

Read also: Lettere dal Fisco: they reach everyone, you have an alternative, but it’s not pleasant

In short, many bonuses and deductions, but the topic of the many who do not make it to catch up with the taxman remains hot.

Read also: Scrapping, balance and excerpt: finally oxygen, the joy of the new terms

So many important deductions in an objectively complicated period.